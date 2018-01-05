Justin Timberlake releases new single, music video for 'Filthy'

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake released the first single from his upcoming fifth studio album Man of the Woods Friday titled "Filthy" along with an accompanying music video.

The clip, features the singer in the year 2028, channeling Steve Jobs as he presents his latest creation -- a robot -- during a conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The robot performs "Filthy" for a live audience while mimicking the dancing movements of Timberlake who is seen watching from the backstage area.

"Haters gonna say it's fake," Timberlake sings. "Look, I said, 'Put your filthy hands all over me,'/ You know, this ain't the clean version,/ And what you gonna do with all that meat?/ Cookin' up a meat serving."

After the robot gets close and personal with a number of female dancers, it receives a standing ovation from the audience which leads to Timberlake disappearing.

"Filthy" was co-written by Timberlake, Timbaland, Danja, James Fauntleroy and Lawrence Dopson with Timberlake, Timbaland and Danja co-producing the track. The music video was directed by Mark Romanek who previously helmed the visuals for Timberlake's 2016 hit "Can't Stop the Feeling."

Timberlake announced Man of the Woods on Tuesday alongside a teaser trailer for the project that featured his wife Jessica Biel and producer Pharrell Williams. It is set for release on Feb. 2, two days before the music star is set to perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LII.