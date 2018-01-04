Bruno Mars teams up with Cardi B for 'Finesse' remix

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Bruno Mars has released a remix to his song "Finesse" that features rapper Cardi B.

Mars released the track on Wednesday alongside a new music video after teasing his collaboration with Cardi B on Instagram.

"Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie Herself @iamcardib and me," the singer wrote alongside an image of both artists standing side-by-side in '90s-inspired attire.

Cardi B is seen donning a multi-colored bomber jacket with high-waisted denim shorts, hoop earrings and a backwards baseball cap while Mars is sporting a a colorful striped shirt over a sweatshirt and a set of gold chains.

The clip, directed by Mars, is also a throwback to early hip-hop videos from the 1990s and works as a homage to comedy series In Living Color which receives a dedication at the end of the video.

Cardi B's music career took off in 2017 with the release of "Bodak Yellow" which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in September. The feat makes Cardi B the first female rapper in 19 years to reach the top spot without the assistance of any other artist.