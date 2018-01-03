Home / Entertainment News / Music

Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd to headline Coachella 2018

By Wade Sheridan  |  Jan. 3, 2018 at 8:18 AM
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Beyonce is set to headline the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival along with Eminem and The Weeknd after missing last year's event.

The festival will take place over two weekends on April 13-15 and then April 20-22 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.

SZA, Vince Staples, HAIM, Tyler the Creator, St. Vincent, Post Malone, Portugal the Man, Migos, Cardi B, Miguel, French Montana and many more will join the three headliners.

Passes for the event go on sale starting Friday at coachella.com. General admission passes start at $429, the Festival Pass and Shuttle Combo costs $504, VIP festival passes are $999 and VIP parking is $150.

Beyonce was set to take the stage at Coachella in 2017 but dropped out over doctors orders after becoming pregnant with twins. The singer was later replaced by Lady Gaga.

Last year's headliners also included Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar along with performances from the xx, Travis Scott, Father John Misty, Future, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, Tove Lo, DJ Khaled, Lorde and others.

