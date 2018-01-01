Home / Entertainment News / Music

Britney Spears thanks fans as she wraps up four-year Vegas residency

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 1, 2018 at 8:53 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Britney Spears wrapped up her long-term, Las Vegas residency and some of her final concert aired on ABC as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

"I just want to say thank you to the #PieceOfMe cast and crew, the city of Las Vegas, and all of the fans who came out to sing, dance and party!! What an incredible four years!! Love you all!!" she tweeted Sunday evening.

"Tonight is the night! Saying goodbye both to Vegas and 2017! It's bittersweet, but I'm looking forward to an amazing 2018!!" read an earlier Twitter post from the singer.

Spears, 36, performed her hits "Work Bitch" and "Toxic" during the holiday broadcast, People magazine said. Among the artists who took the stage in New York's Times Square -- where most of the New Year's Rockin' Eve special was filmed -- were Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Queen Elizabeth knights Ringo Starr, Barry Gibb Queen Elizabeth knights Ringo Starr, Barry Gibb
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Theaters issue warning over silent scene [Spoilers] 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Theaters issue warning over silent scene [Spoilers]
NYPD investigating Russell Simmons for rape allegations NYPD investigating Russell Simmons for rape allegations
Jay-Z's new 'Family Feud' makes Barack Obama's 'best of 2017' list Jay-Z's new 'Family Feud' makes Barack Obama's 'best of 2017' list
Dakota Johnson, Emma Watson named Golden Globe presenters Dakota Johnson, Emma Watson named Golden Globe presenters
Loading...