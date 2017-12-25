Eminem sets record for most consecutive No. 1 album debuts

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Rapper Eminem made music history this month.

Billboard.com said he is the first artist with eight albums in a row to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. chart.

His Revival is now atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. His other hit records are The Marshall Mathers LP [2013,] Recovery [2010,] Relapse [2009,] Curtain Call: The Hits [2005,] Encore [2004,] The Eminem Show [2002] and The Marshall Mathers LP [2000.]

Revival, the performer's ninth studio album, went on sale Dec. 15. It includes the single "Walk on Water," featuring Beyoncé, which was released last month. The video for that song was posted online Saturday and has gotten more than 5 million views since it premiered on YouTube.