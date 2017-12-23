Goo Goo Dolls releases new song 'So Alive,' cover of 'Silver Bells' for the holidays

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Goo Goo Dolls has digitally released a new single called "So Alive [Acoustic.]"

The song dropped online Friday.

The rock band from Buffalo, N.Y., also shared its rendition of the holiday classic "Silver Bells" earlier in the week, with the message: "Merry Christmas everyone. Thanks for a great year! In the studio with the elves making new music for next year. Lots of love. We'll see you in 2018!"

The musicians are known for their songs "Iris," "Name," "Black Balloon," "Slide" and "Better Days."