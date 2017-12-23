Home / Entertainment News / Music

Goo Goo Dolls releases new song 'So Alive,' cover of 'Silver Bells' for the holidays

By Karen Butler  |  Dec. 23, 2017 at 12:12 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Goo Goo Dolls has digitally released a new single called "So Alive [Acoustic.]"

The song dropped online Friday.

The rock band from Buffalo, N.Y., also shared its rendition of the holiday classic "Silver Bells" earlier in the week, with the message: "Merry Christmas everyone. Thanks for a great year! In the studio with the elves making new music for next year. Lots of love. We'll see you in 2018!"

The musicians are known for their songs "Iris," "Name," "Black Balloon," "Slide" and "Better Days."

Trending Stories
BBC working on documentary about Harvey Weinstein BBC working on documentary about Harvey Weinstein
Broadcast journalists James Rosen, Elizabeth Vargas leaving their networks Broadcast journalists James Rosen, Elizabeth Vargas leaving their networks
Anna Faris gets revenge in first trailer for 'Overboard' remake Anna Faris gets revenge in first trailer for 'Overboard' remake
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas visit India with their kids Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas visit India with their kids
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara get engaged, share video on Instagram Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara get engaged, share video on Instagram
Loading...