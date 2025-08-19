Trending
Tatiana Maslany debates whether partner is a 'Keeper' in creepy clip

By Karen Butler
Tatiana Maslany can now be seen in the trailer for "Keeper." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Tatiana Maslany can now be seen in the trailer for "Keeper." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Tatiana Maslany and Rosiff Sutherland play Liz and Malcolm, a couple who each suspect the other of not being who they appear to be, in the new trailer for the horror movie Keeper.

The 2 1/2-minute preview released on Monday shows the lovers in a remote cabin.

One minute they seem content together, the next they appear to be haunted by something terrifying and suspicious of one another.

They are also each heard saying at different times: "Why does it always have to end? Is there any way to keep love alive? Do I even know this man/woman? Is it his/her face I see when I close my eyes or only a mask that he's/she's wearing always there looking back at me? I think he's/she's a keeper."

Helmed by Longlegs and The Monkey director Oz Perkins, the film is set for theatrical release on Nov. 14.

