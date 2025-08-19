Trending
Aug. 19, 2025 / 8:24 AM

Del Toro's 'Frankenstein' gets theatrical and Netflix release dates

By Karen Butler
Oscar Isaac's "Frankenstein" is set to open in theaters on Oct. 17 and will premiere on Netflix Nov. 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Oscar Isaac's "Frankenstein" is set to open in theaters on Oct. 17 and will premiere on Netflix Nov. 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein is set for theatrical release on Oct. 17.

The horror movie will then premiere on Netflix Nov. 7.

The cast includes Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz.

The film is an adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic 1818 tale about Victor Frankenstein, "a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation," the streaming service said in a synopsis.

