Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for Ballad of a Small Player, its new film starring The Penguin, Sugar and The Banshees of Inisherin actor Colin Farrell, on Tuesday.

"Lord Doyle (Farrell) is laying low in Macau -- spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left," the streamer said in its official description of the movie.

"Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own. However, in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton) -- a private investigator ready to confront Doyle with what he is running from. As Doyle tries to climb to salvation, the confines of reality start to close in."

Deanie Ip and Alex Jennings co-star in the movie, which was helmed by Conclave and All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger.

Farrell will also star with Margot Robbie in the romantic comedy A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.