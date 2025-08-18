Jake Johnson to star in, Ben Stiller to produce comedy 'The Dink'

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- New Girl and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor Jake Johnson will soon be seen in the Apple TV+ sports comedy film The Dink.

"Excited to partner with @appletv on this one," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "I love the movie. It's a ton of fun. So many funny performances."

Johnson plays "a washed-up tennis pro who, desperate to save a struggling club and earn his father's respect, is compelled to break a sacred vow and do the unthinkable: play pickleball," the streaming service said in a press release Monday.

Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, Chloe Fineman, Aaron Chen, Patton Oswalt, Chris Parnell and Christine Taylor co-star in the series, which is being produced by Ben Stiller.

Stiller and Apple TV+ previously collaborated on the sci-fi dramedy Severance.

Josh Greenbaum -- whose credits include Will & Harper, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and the upcoming Spaceballs 2 -- is helming The Dink.

No release date has been announced yet.

Ben Stiller sinks hands, feet into wet cement TCL Chinese Theatre