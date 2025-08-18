Trending
Jake Johnson to star in, Ben Stiller to produce comedy 'The Dink'

By Karen Butler
Jake Johnson is set to star in the new pickleball comedy "The Dink." File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- New Girl and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse actor Jake Johnson will soon be seen in the Apple TV+ sports comedy film The Dink.

"Excited to partner with @appletv on this one," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "I love the movie. It's a ton of fun. So many funny performances."

Johnson plays "a washed-up tennis pro who, desperate to save a struggling club and earn his father's respect, is compelled to break a sacred vow and do the unthinkable: play pickleball," the streaming service said in a press release Monday.

Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, Chloe Fineman, Aaron Chen, Patton Oswalt, Chris Parnell and Christine Taylor co-star in the series, which is being produced by Ben Stiller.

Stiller and Apple TV+ previously collaborated on the sci-fi dramedy Severance.

Josh Greenbaum -- whose credits include Will & Harper, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and the upcoming Spaceballs 2 -- is helming The Dink.

No release date has been announced yet.

