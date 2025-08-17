Movies
Aug. 17, 2025 / 2:47 PM

'Weapons' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

By Karen Butler
Julia Garner's "Weapons" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Julia Garner's "Weapons" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Julia Garner's Weapons is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $25 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is Freakier Friday with $14.5 million, followed by Nobody 2 at No. 3 with $9.3 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps at No. 4 with $8.8 million and The Bad Guys 2 at No. 5 with $7.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Superman at No. 6 with $5.3 million, The Naked Gun at No. 7 with $4.8 million, Jurassic World: Rebirth at No. 8 with $2.9 million, F1 at No. 9 with $2.7 million and Coolio at No. 10 with $2.5 million.

Latest Headlines

'Breakfast Club' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Breakfast Club' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The classic, high-school detention comedy, The Breakfast Club, is returning to theaters in time for the film's 40th anniversary.
Sophie Turner says kissing Kit Harington for new film was 'vile'
Movies // 2 days ago
Sophie Turner says kissing Kit Harington for new film was 'vile'
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner said she and her "Game of Thrones" onscreen brother Kit Harrington were "both retching" as they filmed their sex scenes for "The Dreadful."
Paul Walter Hauser says his 'Americana' character is man out of time
Movies // 3 days ago
Paul Walter Hauser says his 'Americana' character is man out of time
NEW YORK, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Four" and "Naked Gun" star Paul Walter Hauser told UPI the character he plays in the contemporary western "Americana," is a man out of time.
'KPop Demon Hunters' singalong to play in theaters
Movies // 3 days ago
'KPop Demon Hunters' singalong to play in theaters
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A singalong version of "KPop Demon Hunters" is coming to theaters Aug. 23 and 24 after its song "Golden" topped Billboard's Hot 100 the week of Aug. 16.
Movie review: 'Ninja Turtles' re-release showcases ideal adaptation
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Ninja Turtles' re-release showcases ideal adaptation
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- 1990's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," returning to theaters Friday, was the ideal live-action iteration with Jim Henson creature suits and real martial arts.
Eminem doc 'Stans' to stream Aug. 26 on Paramount+
Movies // 4 days ago
Eminem doc 'Stans' to stream Aug. 26 on Paramount+
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Eminem-produced documentary "Stans" will stream on Paramount+ beginning Aug. 26, the platform announced Wednesday. The film centers on Eminem superfans.
Movie review: 'Nobody 2' repeats successful formula
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Nobody 2' repeats successful formula
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Nobody 2," in theaters Friday, is more of the same action with comedy, but when the "same" is Bob Odenkirk beating up deserving bullies, it is quite welcome.
Timothee Chalamet is a ping-pong player in 'Marty Supreme'
Movies // 4 days ago
Timothee Chalamet is a ping-pong player in 'Marty Supreme'
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing the film "Marty Supreme," starring Timothee Chalamet as Marty, a ping-pong player inspired by Marty Reisman. Gwyneth Paltrow also stars.
'Rental Family' to screen at BFI London Film Festival gala
Movies // 4 days ago
'Rental Family' to screen at BFI London Film Festival gala
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Rental Family," written and directed by Hikari and starring Brendan Fraser and Takehiro Hira, will screen at the BFI London Film Festival gala Oct. 16.
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Red Sonja," in theaters Friday, is a respectable adaptation of the Robert E. Howard character with an emphasis on real location and physical battle scenes.

