'Weapons' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Julia Garner's Weapons is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $25 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is Freakier Friday with $14.5 million, followed by Nobody 2 at No. 3 with $9.3 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps at No. 4 with $8.8 million and The Bad Guys 2 at No. 5 with $7.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Superman at No. 6 with $5.3 million, The Naked Gun at No. 7 with $4.8 million, Jurassic World: Rebirth at No. 8 with $2.9 million, F1 at No. 9 with $2.7 million and Coolio at No. 10 with $2.5 million.