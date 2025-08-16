Movies
Aug. 16, 2025 / 4:01 PM

'Breakfast Club' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Matthew Broderick, Macaulay Culkin, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Jon Cryer and Anthony Michael Hall appear backstage at the Academy Awards in Hollywood in 2010. The actors, all of whom starred in "Brat Pack" movies, participated in a tribute to director John Hughes. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Left to right, Matthew Broderick, Macaulay Culkin, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Jon Cryer and Anthony Michael Hall appear backstage at the Academy Awards in Hollywood in 2010. The actors, all of whom starred in "Brat Pack" movies, participated in a tribute to director John Hughes. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The classic, high-school detention comedy, The Breakfast Club, is returning to theaters in time for the film's 40th anniversary.

Starring Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Ally Sheedy and Judd Nelson, the coming of age dramedy from writer-director John Hughes will be back in cinemas nationwide on Sept. 7 and 10.

"Over the course of one day, Claire the princess (Molly Ringwald), Andrew the athlete (Emilio Estevez), Brian the brain (Anthony Michael Hall), Allison the basket case (Ally Sheedy) and John the criminal (Judd Nelson) break through their social barriers and reveal the private struggles beneath their public identities," a synopsis from Universal Pictures said.

"Under the wary eye of Vice Principal Vernon (Paul Gleason) -- and the side-eye observations of custodian Carl (John Kapelos) -- they begin as strangers and leave with a deeper understanding of themselves and each other."

