Trending
Movies
Aug. 13, 2025 / 11:05 AM

Timothee Chalamet is a ping-pong player in 'Marty Supreme'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Timothee Chalamet arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. He stars in "Marty Supreme." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Timothee Chalamet arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. He stars in "Marty Supreme." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing the film Marty Supreme, starring A Complete Unknown star Timothee Chalamet and wellness icon Gwyneth Paltrow.

Chalamet, 29, portrays Marty Mauser, "a young man with a dream no one respects," who "goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness," according to an official logline. The character is partially inspired by the late Marty Reisman.

The trailer released Wednesday opens with Mauser standing on his hotel suite's bed in an open trench coat as he phones Paltrow's room, despite not having met her yet.

"I saw you in the lobby yesterday," he says. "Well, I never talked to an actual movie star. You know I'm something of a performer, too."

Marty is a ping-pong player with "a purpose" that drives him to make sacrifices.

Paltrow, 52, previously talked about the film on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"This movie came up, and my brother, who's a filmmaker, was like, 'This is a great director, and you should meet with him," she told Fallon at the time.

Josh Safdie, well known for his work on Uncut Gems, is the film's director, co-writer and producer.

The feature also stars Kevin O'Leary, Odessa A'Zion, Abel Ferrara and Tyler Okonma, and will have a Christmas release.

Timothée Chalamet turns 29: a look back

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the premiere of "Call Me By Your Name" on opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 7, 2017. The award-winning romantic drama is based on the Andre Aciman novel of the same name. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

t

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Rental Family' to screen at BFI London Film Festival gala
Movies // 56 minutes ago
'Rental Family' to screen at BFI London Film Festival gala
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Rental Family," written and directed by Hikari and starring Brendan Fraser and Takehiro Hira, will screen at the BFI London Film Festival gala Oct. 16.
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Movies // 6 hours ago
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Red Sonja," in theaters Friday, is a respectable adaptation of the Robert E. Howard character with an emphasis on real location and physical battle scenes.
'Lego Disney Princess: Villains Unite' gets trailer, Aug. 25 release
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Lego Disney Princess: Villains Unite' gets trailer, Aug. 25 release
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Animation Studios teased the upcoming "Lego Disney Princess: Villains Unite" special with a preview Tuesday. The special arrives Aug. 25 on Disney+.
'John Wick' fighter Daniel Bernhardt is 'Deathstalker' in new poster
Movies // 20 hours ago
'John Wick' fighter Daniel Bernhardt is 'Deathstalker' in new poster
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios released the poster for "Deathstalker" on Tuesday. The film opens Oct. 10 in theaters and stars Daniel Bernhardt as the title character.
'Superman' on VOD Friday, DVD in September
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Superman' on VOD Friday, DVD in September
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced Tuesday that "Superman," starring David Corenswet, arrives on digital video-on-demand Friday, and DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Sept. 23.
Pierce Brosnan: 'Thursday Murder Club' has 'lots of heart'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Pierce Brosnan: 'Thursday Murder Club' has 'lots of heart'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Pierce Brosnan described his film "Thursday Murder Club" as "a hoot" with "lots of heart." He and co-star Helen Mirren stopped by "The Tonight Show" on Monday.
'Swiped' trailer chronicles founding of Bumble dating app
Movies // 1 day ago
'Swiped' trailer chronicles founding of Bumble dating app
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Hulu is previewing "Swiped," a film starring Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd, one of the co-founders of Tinder and the founder of the Bumble dating app.
Bruce Springsteen biopic to premiere at New York Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen biopic to premiere at New York Film Festival
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" will premiere Sept. 28 at the 63rd annual New York Film Festival. Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen.
Tom Holland shares video from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set
Movies // 2 days ago
Tom Holland shares video from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tom Holland has shared on Instagram a video of his first day on the set of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." The superhero film is set for release on July 31, 2026.
'Weapons' tops North American box office with $42.5M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Weapons' tops North American box office with $42.5M
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Weapons" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $42.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Trending Stories

'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, Danny Bonaduce
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, Danny Bonaduce
'Superman' on VOD Friday, DVD in September
'Superman' on VOD Friday, DVD in September

Follow Us