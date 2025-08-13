Trending
Aug. 13, 2025 / 2:34 PM

Eminem doc 'Stans' to stream Aug. 26 on Paramount+

By Jessica Inman
Eminem performs at the MTV Video Music Awards "VMAs" in September. His documentary "Stans" arrives on Paramount+ beginning Aug. 26. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Eminem-produced documentary Stans will stream on Paramount+ beginning Aug. 26 in North America, the platform announced Wednesday.

The news follows a limited theater run that ended Sunday. The film will arrive on the streamer Aug. 27 in Britain, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, and Oct. 3 in Japan. It made its premiere at SXSW London.

Stans explores the legendary rapper through the perspective of his superfans.

The name is a nod to his 2000 song "Stan," which described "an obsessive, unstable fan," and became so popular the term was added to the Oxford English Dictionary some 17 years later.

"'Stan' is one of the most unconventional songs ever written, where the story is mostly told from a fan's perspective, so this film was an incredible opportunity to find a unique approach. We kept coming back to one lyric from the song: 'I'm just like you,'" said Steven Leckart, who directed the project, in a statement. "Fans who echo that sentiment carry much of the film. But like the song, Marshall's perspective was also essential to the movie. I'm grateful for just how candid, sincere and frequently hilarious he was."

