Trending
Movies
Aug. 12, 2025 / 11:35 AM

Pierce Brosnan: 'Thursday Murder Club' has 'lots of heart'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Pierce Brosnan arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "MobLand" in March. He also stars in "Thursday Murder Club." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Pierce Brosnan arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "MobLand" in March. He also stars in "Thursday Murder Club." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Pierce Brosnan says his upcoming film Thursday Murder Club is "a hoot" with "lots of heart."

The actor, 72, and co-star Helen Mirren, 80, stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

The feature, which arrives on Netflix Aug. 28, follows retirees Elizabeth (Mirren), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley), Ron (Brosnan) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) as they attempt to solve a murder related to their community.

"It's delightful, it's a hoot. It's got lots of heart, and great cast. I mean, it's an ensemble piece really," Brosnan said of the film. "Hit the ground running on the very first day and we just sat around and had lovely, lovely cups of tea and then did a bit of acting."

Mirren added that they all "kind of knew each other" prior to the movie.

"It was like the coming together of a group of people who'd been to college together or something," she told Fallon.

Chris Columbus, well known for his work on Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, directs the movie, and Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant and Ingrid Oliver also star.

Helen Mirren: 35 images of the award-winning star

Dame Helen Mirren (L) and husband, Taylor Hackford, arrive at the Directors Guild of America Honors in New York City on December 10, 2000. The couple has been married since 1997. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Swiped' trailer chronicles founding of Bumble dating app
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Swiped' trailer chronicles founding of Bumble dating app
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Hulu is previewing "Swiped," a film starring Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd, one of the co-founders of Tinder and the founder of the Bumble dating app.
Bruce Springsteen biopic to premiere at New York Film Festival
Movies // 21 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen biopic to premiere at New York Film Festival
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" will premiere Sept. 28 at the 63rd annual New York Film Festival. Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen.
Tom Holland shares video from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set
Movies // 1 day ago
Tom Holland shares video from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tom Holland has shared on Instagram a video of his first day on the set of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." The superhero film is set for release on July 31, 2026.
'Weapons' tops North American box office with $42.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Weapons' tops North American box office with $42.5M
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Weapons" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $42.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Julia Garner: 5 horror films starring the 'Weapons' actress
Movies // 3 days ago
Julia Garner: 5 horror films starring the 'Weapons' actress
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Julia Garner stars in the horror film "Weapons," which arrived in theaters Friday. Her credits also include horror movies such as "Wolf Man" and "Apartment 7A."
Ella Balinska shares how she nailed first takes for 'The Occupant'
Movies // 4 days ago
Ella Balinska shares how she nailed first takes for 'The Occupant'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ella Balinska had to get it right the first time when filming "The Occupant," in theaters and VOD Friday, to preserve the snow in the Caucasus Mountains.
'Rocky Horror' 4K, screenings, cast appearances announced
Movies // 4 days ago
'Rocky Horror' 4K, screenings, cast appearances announced
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Home Entertainment announced 50th anniversary events for "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," including 4K restoration, screenings and cast appearances.
'Thursday Murder Club': Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan search for killer
Movies // 5 days ago
'Thursday Murder Club': Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan search for killer
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Helen Mirren hides in a graveyard in a new trailer for The "Thursday Murder Club," which arrives on Netflix on Aug. 28. Mirren portrays a retired spy.
Cynthia Erivo: 'Wicked: For Good' is 'wild' and 'really epic'
Movies // 5 days ago
Cynthia Erivo: 'Wicked: For Good' is 'wild' and 'really epic'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo says "Wicked: For Good" is "wild" and "really, really epic" in a "First Look" video released Wednesday. The "Wicked" sequel opens Nov. 21.
Miranda Cosgrove falls for Pierson Fode in 'Wrong Paris' trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
Miranda Cosgrove falls for Pierson Fode in 'Wrong Paris' trailer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "The Wrong Paris," starring Miranda Cosgrove as an artist who signs up for a reality dating show. The romantic comedy premieres Sept. 12.

Trending Stories

'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sign new deal with Netflix
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry sign new deal with Netflix
Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift announces 12th album: 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Bruce Springsteen biopic to premiere at New York Film Festival
Bruce Springsteen biopic to premiere at New York Film Festival
'Swiped' trailer chronicles founding of Bumble dating app
'Swiped' trailer chronicles founding of Bumble dating app

Follow Us