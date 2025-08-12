Pierce Brosnan: 'Thursday Murder Club' has 'lots of heart'

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Pierce Brosnan says his upcoming film Thursday Murder Club is "a hoot" with "lots of heart."

The actor, 72, and co-star Helen Mirren, 80, stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

The feature, which arrives on Netflix Aug. 28, follows retirees Elizabeth (Mirren), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley), Ron (Brosnan) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) as they attempt to solve a murder related to their community.

"It's delightful, it's a hoot. It's got lots of heart, and great cast. I mean, it's an ensemble piece really," Brosnan said of the film. "Hit the ground running on the very first day and we just sat around and had lovely, lovely cups of tea and then did a bit of acting."

Mirren added that they all "kind of knew each other" prior to the movie.

"It was like the coming together of a group of people who'd been to college together or something," she told Fallon.

Chris Columbus, well known for his work on Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, directs the movie, and Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant and Ingrid Oliver also star.

