Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Animation Studios is teasing the upcoming Lego Disney Princess: Villains Unite special, which arrives on Disney+ Aug. 25.

In a preview released Tuesday, Snow White screams that Gaston has returned "with a team of villains to take over the castle!"

"After Ariel, Moana, Tiana, Rapunzel and Snow White thwarted Gaston's plan to take over all of their kingdoms, he calls upon Ursula, Jafar and the Evil Queen to help take the princesses down once and for all," an official synopsis reads.

Aurora, Belle and Cinderella join the princesses' cause.

The special is a sequel to Lego Disney Princesses: The Castle Quest, which premiered on Disney Channel in March.