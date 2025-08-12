'Superman' on VOD Friday, DVD in September

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment announced Tuesday that Superman will be available at digital video-on-demand retailers Friday. It comes to DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD Sept. 23.

Superman, starring David Corenswet as the DC Comics superhero, is still playing in theaters, coming in at No. 6 the weekend of Aug. 8-10. The film opened July 11.

UPI's review praised writer/director James Gunn's approach to Superman, noting how the filmmaker embraced the most fantastical elements of the comic books.

The cast also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Other DC Comics characters in the film include Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), who made up the Justice Gang. Anthony Carrigan played Metamorpho.

Digital copies will add a Gunn audio commentary, deleted scenes, gag reel after people have purchased it. Physical home video editions will also feature a 60-minute behind-the-scenes feature and nine more 5-10 minute featurettes.

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan attend 'Superman' premiere