Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tom Holland has shared on Instagram a video of his first day on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The clip has gotten more than 2 million "likes" since it was posted Sunday.

It shows the actor hugging people, standing on a moving tank, wearing his suit and a harness and posing for pictures with a little boy in a Spidey costume.

"It's my fourth ever Day 1 on Spider-Man. It's funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time somehow," Holland says in the video.

"It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for Day 1. So, it's really exciting to share this with them," he added. "We've got some familiar faces on set. I'm just going to do my best, hopefully, get it right, no pressure."

The Marvel superhero film is set for release on July 31, 2026.

