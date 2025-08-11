Trending
Tom Holland shares video from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set

By Karen Butler
Tom Holland attends the Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Tom Holland attends the Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tom Holland has shared on Instagram a video of his first day on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The clip has gotten more than 2 million "likes" since it was posted Sunday.

It shows the actor hugging people, standing on a moving tank, wearing his suit and a harness and posing for pictures with a little boy in a Spidey costume.

"It's my fourth ever Day 1 on Spider-Man. It's funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time somehow," Holland says in the video.

"It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for Day 1. So, it's really exciting to share this with them," he added. "We've got some familiar faces on set. I'm just going to do my best, hopefully, get it right, no pressure."

The Marvel superhero film is set for release on July 31, 2026.

Tom Holland turns 29: a look back

Cast member Tom Holland arrives for the premiere of "The Impossible" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 9, 2012. With a background in gymnastics and dance, the young actor landed his first Marvel role in 2016 as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

