Aug. 11, 2025 / 3:19 PM

Bruce Springsteen biopic to premiere at New York Film Festival

By Jessica Inman
Jeremy Allen White appears at the SAG Awards in 2024. He portrays Bruce Springsteen in a new biopic. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Jeremy Allen White appears at the SAG Awards in 2024. He portrays Bruce Springsteen in a new biopic. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is slated to premiere at the 63rd annual New York Film Festival on Sept. 28.

The film from Scott Cooper stars The Bear's Jeremy Allen White as a younger version of Bruce Springsteen, and follows the rocker as he creates his album Nebraska in 1982.

According to an official synopsis, "this biographical drama focuses with gratifying specificity on the nitty-gritty of Springsteen's songwriting, while never shying away from the realities of his familial traumas and personal depression."

The film also stars Jeremy Strong, Stephen Graham, Gaby Hoffmann, Paul Walter Hauser, David Krumholtz and Odessa Young.

"The New York Film Festival has always felt like a spiritual home for the kind of cinema I believe in," Cooper said in a statement. "... Getting to know Bruce, to explore his world and his spirit, has been one of the most profound creative experiences of my life. To share that experience with New York audiences, in a city that defines artistic possibility, is both an honor and a responsibility I hold with deep gratitude.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper's Is This Thing On? will wrap the festival with its premiere.

Jean Smart, Jeremy Allen White win big at Emmys

Jean Smart holds her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks" backstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15, 2024. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

