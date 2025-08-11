Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Hulu is previewing a film inspired by Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of the Bumble dating app.

In Swiped, Lily James portrays Herd, who not only is an instrumental force in launching Tinder, but breaks away to build Bumble after realizing she isn't being treated fairly at the tech company she helped create.

"I built Tinder with them, but they can just delete me. It's like they've done nothing wrong," she says in the preview released Monday.

Jackson White, Myha'la, Ben Schnetzer, Pierson Fode, Clea DuVall, Pedro Correa, Ian Colleti, Coral Pena and Dan Stevens also star in the film directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg.

Swiped arrives on Hulu Sept. 19.