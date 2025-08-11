Trending
Movies
Aug. 11, 2025 / 4:04 PM

'Swiped' trailer chronicles founding of Bumble dating app

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Lily James attends the Versace FW23 Show in 2023. She helms the startup Bumble in "Swiped." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Lily James attends the Versace FW23 Show in 2023. She helms the startup Bumble in "Swiped." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Hulu is previewing a film inspired by Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder of the Bumble dating app.

In Swiped, Lily James portrays Herd, who not only is an instrumental force in launching Tinder, but breaks away to build Bumble after realizing she isn't being treated fairly at the tech company she helped create.

"I built Tinder with them, but they can just delete me. It's like they've done nothing wrong," she says in the preview released Monday.

Jackson White, Myha'la, Ben Schnetzer, Pierson Fode, Clea DuVall, Pedro Correa, Ian Colleti, Coral Pena and Dan Stevens also star in the film directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg.

Swiped arrives on Hulu Sept. 19.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bruce Springsteen biopic to premiere at New York Film Festival
Movies // 1 hour ago
Bruce Springsteen biopic to premiere at New York Film Festival
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" will premiere Sept. 28 at the 63rd annual New York Film Festival. Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen.
Tom Holland shares video from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set
Movies // 9 hours ago
Tom Holland shares video from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tom Holland has shared on Instagram a video of his first day on the set of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." The superhero film is set for release on July 31, 2026.
'Weapons' tops North American box office with $42.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Weapons' tops North American box office with $42.5M
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Weapons" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $42.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Julia Garner: 5 horror films starring the 'Weapons' actress
Movies // 3 days ago
Julia Garner: 5 horror films starring the 'Weapons' actress
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Julia Garner stars in the horror film "Weapons," which arrived in theaters Friday. Her credits also include horror movies such as "Wolf Man" and "Apartment 7A."
Ella Balinska shares how she nailed first takes for 'The Occupant'
Movies // 3 days ago
Ella Balinska shares how she nailed first takes for 'The Occupant'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ella Balinska had to get it right the first time when filming "The Occupant," in theaters and VOD Friday, to preserve the snow in the Caucasus Mountains.
'Rocky Horror' 4K, screenings, cast appearances announced
Movies // 4 days ago
'Rocky Horror' 4K, screenings, cast appearances announced
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Home Entertainment announced 50th anniversary events for "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," including 4K restoration, screenings and cast appearances.
'Thursday Murder Club': Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan search for killer
Movies // 4 days ago
'Thursday Murder Club': Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan search for killer
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Helen Mirren hides in a graveyard in a new trailer for The "Thursday Murder Club," which arrives on Netflix on Aug. 28. Mirren portrays a retired spy.
Cynthia Erivo: 'Wicked: For Good' is 'wild' and 'really epic'
Movies // 4 days ago
Cynthia Erivo: 'Wicked: For Good' is 'wild' and 'really epic'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo says "Wicked: For Good" is "wild" and "really, really epic" in a "First Look" video released Wednesday. The "Wicked" sequel opens Nov. 21.
Miranda Cosgrove falls for Pierson Fode in 'Wrong Paris' trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
Miranda Cosgrove falls for Pierson Fode in 'Wrong Paris' trailer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "The Wrong Paris," starring Miranda Cosgrove as an artist who signs up for a reality dating show. The romantic comedy premieres Sept. 12.
'Him' trailer: Marlon Wayans pushes football star to the edge
Movies // 5 days ago
'Him' trailer: Marlon Wayans pushes football star to the edge
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for "Him," a new horror film starring Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers. The movie is produced by Jordan Peele.

Trending Stories

'Weapons' tops North American box office with $42.5M
'Weapons' tops North American box office with $42.5M
Famous birthdays for Aug. 9: Justice Smith, Anna Kendrick
Famous birthdays for Aug. 9: Justice Smith, Anna Kendrick
Krysten Ritter calls her 'Dexter' killer psychotic, deranged, playful
Krysten Ritter calls her 'Dexter' killer psychotic, deranged, playful
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep

Follow Us