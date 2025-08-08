Trending
Movies
Aug. 8, 2025 / 1:24 PM

Julia Garner: 5 horror films starring the 'Weapons' actress

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
American actress Julia Garner attends the opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival in May. She stars in "Weapons" and four other horror films available to watch now. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | American actress Julia Garner attends the opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival in May. She stars in "Weapons" and four other horror films available to watch now. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Weapons, a new horror film from Barbarian director Zach Cregger and starring Julia Garner, opens in theaters Friday.

Garner, 31, is best known for playing Ruth Langmore on the Netflix series Ozark, and recently starred as the Silver Surfer in the Marvel movie Fantastic Four: The First Steps.

Her credits include several other films for fans of thrillers and horror.

Here are 5 horror movies starring Julia Garner:

'Weapons'

The film, hailing from Barbarian writer and director Zach Cregger, follows a town reckoning with the disappearance of an entire class of students.

Garner portrays their teacher, whom many of the parents blame for the kids going missing.

"It's very cryptic," Garner said of the film, which arrived in theaters Friday. "There is a lot of jump scares."

Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan also star.

'Wolf Man'

In Wolf Man, which arrived in theaters in January, Garner portrays a wife and mother trying to keep her family safe after her husband (Christopher Abbott) is attacked by a vicious animal and begins transforming into a "monstrous" being.

Matilda Firth portrays the couple's daughter.

Leigh Whannell, who previously helmed the Invisible Man remake, directed the feature.

"I was really inspired by movies like John Carpenter's The Thing, David Cronenberg's The Fly," he previously said.

Wolf Man is now streaming on Peacock.

'Apartment 7A'

Garner's character, Terry, follows her dreams of fame to 1965 New York only to twist her ankle dancing.

When she accepts an offer to live with Minnie and Roman (Dianne Wiest and Jim Sturgess, respectively) her circumstances quickly deteriorate "as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself," per an official synopsis.

The film is a prequel to Rosemary's Baby, the 1968 movie adaptation of Ira Levin's book of the same name. Mia Farrow starred in Rosemary's as a woman pregnant with Satan's child.

Kevin McNally, Marli Siu, Andrew Cuchan, Rosy McEwen and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith also star in the prequel.

Apartment 7A is now streaming on Paramount+.

'The Last Exorcism Part II'

This 2013 film stars Ashley Bell as Nell Sweetzer, a young woman who is found in bad condition and struggles to remember what happened to her.

"Just as Nell begins the difficult process of starting a new life, the evil force that once possessed her is back with other, unimaginably horrific plans that mean her last exorcism was just the beginning," an official synopsis says.

Garner plays Gwen, a friend of Nell's. In a trailer for the film, Gwen appears to taunt Nell and is overtaken by a demonic entity at one point.

The Last Exorcism Part II is available to rent on YouTube and Prime Video.

'We Are What We Are'

In the 2013 film, Garner and Ambyr Childers play Iris and Rose, sisters in "a reclusive family who follow ancient customs."

The trailer for the feature shows human remains showing up in a river as the town floods, causing Iris' family to realize "their secret existence is threatened."

Based on the 2010 Mexican film of the same name, the remake also stars Bill Sage as the girls' father and Wyatt Russell as a deputy who investigates the family.

The film is now streaming on Tubi.

Garner's other credits include the TV series The Americans, Dirty John and Inventing Anna.

Rising star Julia Garner turns 30: 17 red carpet looks

Cast member Julia Garner attends the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 19, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ella Balinska shares how she nailed first takes for 'The Occupant'
Movies // 8 hours ago
Ella Balinska shares how she nailed first takes for 'The Occupant'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ella Balinska had to get it right the first time when filming "The Occupant," in theaters and VOD Friday, to preserve the snow in the Caucasus Mountains.
'Rocky Horror' 4K, screenings, cast appearances announced
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Rocky Horror' 4K, screenings, cast appearances announced
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Home Entertainment announced 50th anniversary events for "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," including 4K restoration, screenings and cast appearances.
'Thursday Murder Club': Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan search for killer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Thursday Murder Club': Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan search for killer
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Helen Mirren hides in a graveyard in a new trailer for The "Thursday Murder Club," which arrives on Netflix on Aug. 28. Mirren portrays a retired spy.
Cynthia Erivo: 'Wicked: For Good' is 'wild' and 'really epic'
Movies // 1 day ago
Cynthia Erivo: 'Wicked: For Good' is 'wild' and 'really epic'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo says "Wicked: For Good" is "wild" and "really, really epic" in a "First Look" video released Wednesday. The "Wicked" sequel opens Nov. 21.
Miranda Cosgrove falls for Pierson Fode in 'Wrong Paris' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Miranda Cosgrove falls for Pierson Fode in 'Wrong Paris' trailer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "The Wrong Paris," starring Miranda Cosgrove as an artist who signs up for a reality dating show. The romantic comedy premieres Sept. 12.
'Him' trailer: Marlon Wayans pushes football star to the edge
Movies // 1 day ago
'Him' trailer: Marlon Wayans pushes football star to the edge
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for "Him," a new horror film starring Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers. The movie is produced by Jordan Peele.
Rose Byrne falls apart in 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Rose Byrne falls apart in 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' trailer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Rose Byrne portrays a struggling mother whose life unravels in the upcoming A24 film "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You." Conan O'Brien and A$AP Rocky also star.
'Pickup' stars Murphy, Palmer bonded over 'Nutty Professor'
Movies // 2 days ago
'Pickup' stars Murphy, Palmer bonded over 'Nutty Professor'
NEW YORK, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer says she bonded with Eddie Murphy on the set of "The Pickup" by telling the comedy legend how much she loved his 1996 movie, "The Nutty Professor."
'Sketch' characters are close to real Tony Hale, D'Arcy Carden
Movies // 2 days ago
'Sketch' characters are close to real Tony Hale, D'Arcy Carden
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tony Hale, D'Arcy Carden, writer/director Seth Worley and the kids from "Sketch," in theaters Wednesday, spoke with UPI about the summer family fantasy film.
Hugh Laurie, Cush Jumbo among new 'Harry Potter' audiobook cast
Movies // 2 days ago
Hugh Laurie, Cush Jumbo among new 'Harry Potter' audiobook cast
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "House" actor Hugh Laurie will voice Albus Dumbledore in a new full-cast "Harry Potter" audiobook series. "The Good Fight" actress Cush Jumbo narrates.

Trending Stories

Brandon Blackstock, talent manager and Kelly Clarkson's ex, dies at 48
Brandon Blackstock, talent manager and Kelly Clarkson's ex, dies at 48
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'
'Uma Musume' mourns death of Japanese racehorse Grass Wonder
'Uma Musume' mourns death of Japanese racehorse Grass Wonder
Ella Balinska shares how she nailed first takes for 'The Occupant'
Ella Balinska shares how she nailed first takes for 'The Occupant'
Girl group Vcha reintroduces itself as Girlset
Girl group Vcha reintroduces itself as Girlset

Follow Us