Trending
Movies
Aug. 7, 2025 / 3:05 PM

'Rocky Horror' 4K, screenings, cast appearances announced

By Fred Topel
Share with X
From left, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn, Tim Curry and Richard O'Brien star in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," returning to theaters for its 50th anniversary. Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Studios
1 of 5 | From left, Nell Campbell, Patricia Quinn, Tim Curry and Richard O'Brien star in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," returning to theaters for its 50th anniversary. Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Home Entertainment announced plans for The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th anniversary Thursday, including a theatrical re-release, 4K restoration and events with cast members.

The film adaptation of The Rocky Horror Show musical opened in 1975. Since its initial release, it has become a midnight movie perennial, with groups performing alongside the movie and encouraging audience participation.

Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick star as Brad and Janet, a couple who enter the mansion of Dr. Frank N Furter (Tim Curry) on a stormy night. As the doctor creates Rocky (Peter Hinwood), his staff lead Brad and Janet to a sexual awakening. The late Meat Loaf also reprised his role from the stage show.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spectacular Tour is hitting 55 cities from Sept. 23 to Nov. 3. Bostwick, Patricia Quinn and Nell Campbell will attend meet and greets with fans.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will host a screening on Sept. 26 with a Q&A. Cinespia hosts an outdoor screening at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Oct. 4, and there will be a wide theatrical re-release in October.

The Roxy Theater in West Hollywood hosts the official Rocky Horror fan convention on Sept. 27. A 4K UHD is available Oct. 7 and a 50th anniversary vinyl edition of the soundtrack Oct. 10. Richard O'Brien wrote the music and stars as Riff Raff.

The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles hosts another screening and panel Oct. 15. Additional merchandise goes on sale this fall.

Rocky Horror now falls under Walt Disney since the studio's 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Thursday Murder Club': Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan search for killer
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Thursday Murder Club': Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan search for killer
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Helen Mirren hides in a graveyard in a new trailer for The "Thursday Murder Club," which arrives on Netflix on Aug. 28. Mirren portrays a retired spy.
Cynthia Erivo: 'Wicked: For Good' is 'wild' and 'really epic'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Cynthia Erivo: 'Wicked: For Good' is 'wild' and 'really epic'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo says "Wicked: For Good" is "wild" and "really, really epic" in a "First Look" video released Wednesday. The "Wicked" sequel opens Nov. 21.
Miranda Cosgrove falls for Pierson Fode in 'Wrong Paris' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Miranda Cosgrove falls for Pierson Fode in 'Wrong Paris' trailer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "The Wrong Paris," starring Miranda Cosgrove as an artist who signs up for a reality dating show. The romantic comedy premieres Sept. 12.
'Him' trailer: Marlon Wayans pushes football star to the edge
Movies // 1 day ago
'Him' trailer: Marlon Wayans pushes football star to the edge
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for "Him," a new horror film starring Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers. The movie is produced by Jordan Peele.
Rose Byrne falls apart in 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Rose Byrne falls apart in 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' trailer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Rose Byrne portrays a struggling mother whose life unravels in the upcoming A24 film "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You." Conan O'Brien and A$AP Rocky also star.
'Pickup' stars Murphy, Palmer bonded over 'Nutty Professor'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pickup' stars Murphy, Palmer bonded over 'Nutty Professor'
NEW YORK, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer says she bonded with Eddie Murphy on the set of "The Pickup" by telling the comedy legend how much she loved his 1996 movie, "The Nutty Professor."
'Sketch' characters are close to real Tony Hale, D'Arcy Carden
Movies // 1 day ago
'Sketch' characters are close to real Tony Hale, D'Arcy Carden
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tony Hale, D'Arcy Carden, writer/director Seth Worley and the kids from "Sketch," in theaters Wednesday, spoke with UPI about the summer family fantasy film.
Hugh Laurie, Cush Jumbo among new 'Harry Potter' audiobook cast
Movies // 2 days ago
Hugh Laurie, Cush Jumbo among new 'Harry Potter' audiobook cast
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "House" actor Hugh Laurie will voice Albus Dumbledore in a new full-cast "Harry Potter" audiobook series. "The Good Fight" actress Cush Jumbo narrates.
'The Choral' trailer: Ralph Fiennes makes music amid WWI
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Choral' trailer: Ralph Fiennes makes music amid WWI
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is previewing "The Choral," a film starring Ralph Fiennes as a chorus master during World War I. The film releases in theaters in December.
Movie review: 'Freakier Friday' finds little humor in new premise
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Freakier Friday' finds little humor in new premise
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Freakier Friday," starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis and in theaters Friday, complicates the body swap comedy but fails to find depth and humor.

Trending Stories

Brandon Blackstock, talent manager and Kelly Clarkson's ex, dies at 48
Brandon Blackstock, talent manager and Kelly Clarkson's ex, dies at 48
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
Kelly Clarkson cancels remainder of August Vegas shows
Kelly Clarkson cancels remainder of August Vegas shows
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Charlize Theron, Jalen Hurts
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Charlize Theron, Jalen Hurts
'Descendants' star Kylie Cantrall awaits Madison Square Garden debut
'Descendants' star Kylie Cantrall awaits Madison Square Garden debut

Follow Us