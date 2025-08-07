1 of 3 | Netflix released a new preview for the series on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Helen Mirren hides in a graveyard in a new trailer for The Thursday Murder Club, which arrives on Netflix on Aug. 28.

Mirren portrays Elizabeth, a retired spy, and member of the titular club.

Mirren, former psychiatrist Ibrahim (Ben KIngsley), ex-union activist Ron (Pierce Brosnan) and former nurse Joyce (Celia Imrie) solve cold cases in their spare time, until a murder prompts them to solve "a real case."

"What we need is a man, or a woman, on the inside," Ibrahim says in the trailer released Thursday.

Their interest in the case seems to put the group in danger, however.

Mirren receives flowers with a note telling her to "back off" in the trailer.

The film is directed by Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's Chris Columbus.

Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd -Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant and Ingrid Oliver also star.

Helen Mirren: 35 images of the award-winning star