Trending
Movies
Aug. 7, 2025 / 12:15 PM

'Thursday Murder Club': Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan search for killer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Netflix released a new preview for the series on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 3 | Netflix released a new preview for the series on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Helen Mirren hides in a graveyard in a new trailer for The Thursday Murder Club, which arrives on Netflix on Aug. 28.

Mirren portrays Elizabeth, a retired spy, and member of the titular club.

Mirren, former psychiatrist Ibrahim (Ben KIngsley), ex-union activist Ron (Pierce Brosnan) and former nurse Joyce (Celia Imrie) solve cold cases in their spare time, until a murder prompts them to solve "a real case."

"What we need is a man, or a woman, on the inside," Ibrahim says in the trailer released Thursday.

Their interest in the case seems to put the group in danger, however.

Mirren receives flowers with a note telling her to "back off" in the trailer.

The film is directed by Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's Chris Columbus.

Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd -Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant and Ingrid Oliver also star.

Helen Mirren: 35 images of the award-winning star

Dame Helen Mirren (L) and husband, Taylor Hackford, arrive at the Directors Guild of America Honors in New York City on December 10, 2000. The couple has been married since 1997. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cynthia Erivo: 'Wicked: For Good' is 'wild' and 'really epic'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Cynthia Erivo: 'Wicked: For Good' is 'wild' and 'really epic'
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo says "Wicked: For Good" is "wild" and "really, really epic" in a "First Look" video released Wednesday. The "Wicked" sequel opens Nov. 21.
Miranda Cosgrove falls for Pierson Fode in 'Wrong Paris' trailer
Movies // 21 hours ago
Miranda Cosgrove falls for Pierson Fode in 'Wrong Paris' trailer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "The Wrong Paris," starring Miranda Cosgrove as an artist who signs up for a reality dating show. The romantic comedy premieres Sept. 12.
'Him' trailer: Marlon Wayans pushes football star to the edge
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Him' trailer: Marlon Wayans pushes football star to the edge
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for "Him," a new horror film starring Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers. The movie is produced by Jordan Peele.
Rose Byrne falls apart in 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' trailer
Movies // 23 hours ago
Rose Byrne falls apart in 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' trailer
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Rose Byrne portrays a struggling mother whose life unravels in the upcoming A24 film "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You." Conan O'Brien and A$AP Rocky also star.
'Pickup' stars Murphy, Palmer bonded over 'Nutty Professor'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pickup' stars Murphy, Palmer bonded over 'Nutty Professor'
NEW YORK, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer says she bonded with Eddie Murphy on the set of "The Pickup" by telling the comedy legend how much she loved his 1996 movie, "The Nutty Professor."
'Sketch' characters are close to real Tony Hale, D'Arcy Carden
Movies // 1 day ago
'Sketch' characters are close to real Tony Hale, D'Arcy Carden
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tony Hale, D'Arcy Carden, writer/director Seth Worley and the kids from "Sketch," in theaters Wednesday, spoke with UPI about the summer family fantasy film.
Hugh Laurie, Cush Jumbo among new 'Harry Potter' audiobook cast
Movies // 1 day ago
Hugh Laurie, Cush Jumbo among new 'Harry Potter' audiobook cast
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "House" actor Hugh Laurie will voice Albus Dumbledore in a new full-cast "Harry Potter" audiobook series. "The Good Fight" actress Cush Jumbo narrates.
'The Choral' trailer: Ralph Fiennes makes music amid WWI
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Choral' trailer: Ralph Fiennes makes music amid WWI
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is previewing "The Choral," a film starring Ralph Fiennes as a chorus master during World War I. The film releases in theaters in December.
Movie review: 'Freakier Friday' finds little humor in new premise
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Freakier Friday' finds little humor in new premise
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Freakier Friday," starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis and in theaters Friday, complicates the body swap comedy but fails to find depth and humor.
'Regretting You' trailer brings Colleen Hoover novel to life
Movies // 2 days ago
'Regretting You' trailer brings Colleen Hoover novel to life
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is previewing the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book "Regretting You," starring Allison Williams and McKenna Grace, and arriving Oct. 24.

Trending Stories

'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
Kelly Clarkson cancels remainder of August Vegas shows
Kelly Clarkson cancels remainder of August Vegas shows
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Charlize Theron, Jalen Hurts
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Charlize Theron, Jalen Hurts
Sylvester Stallone fights for home in 'Tulsa King' Season 3 teaser
Sylvester Stallone fights for home in 'Tulsa King' Season 3 teaser
'Descendants' star Kylie Cantrall awaits Madison Square Garden debut
'Descendants' star Kylie Cantrall awaits Madison Square Garden debut

Follow Us