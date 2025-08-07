Trending
Cynthia Erivo: 'Wicked: For Good' is 'wild' and 'really epic'

By Jessica Inman
Cynthia Erivo arrives on the red carpet at the Tony Awards in June. She stars in a "Wicked: For Good" featurette. File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI
Cynthia Erivo arrives on the red carpet at the Tony Awards in June. She stars in a "Wicked: For Good" featurette. File Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo says the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, is "wild" and "really, really epic" in a "First Look" video released Wednesday.

The clip includes commentary from film stars Erivo and Ariana Grande, who portray Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, and director Jon M. Chu.

Erivo and Grande discussed the evolving friendship between their characters.

"They realize that what they had in film 1 can never come back again and what they have to move into is something very different," Erivo says. "I believe that their bond is unbreakable, but it is deeply challenged by the distance that they have to navigate.... It's wild, it's unbridled, and it feels really, really epic."

"We really just get to see how far we can push this friendship," Grande says.

Chu describes the film as a "more mature, emotional journey about the consequences of the hard choices you make."

The musical fantasy film will also explore the overlap of the Wicked universe, and the 1939 feature Wizard of Oz, which was inspired by the Frank L. Baum book.

The Wicked films take their inspiration from the 1995 book written by Gregory Maguire and the 2003 Broadway adaptation, and they explore the "Wicked Witch of the West" and "Glinda the Good" as they are presented in Wizard of Oz.

Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters Nov. 21.

Grande and Erivo will host an NBC special Nov. 6, which will air on the network at 8. p.m. EDT, arriving on Peacock the next day.

