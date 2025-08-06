Trending
Aug. 6, 2025 / 3:43 PM

Miranda Cosgrove falls for Pierson Fode in 'Wrong Paris' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Miranda Cosgrove stars in the romantic comedy "The Wrong Paris." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
1 of 2 | Miranda Cosgrove stars in the romantic comedy "The Wrong Paris." File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing The Wrong Paris, a romantic comedy starring Miranda Cosgrove as an artist who signs up for a reality dating show to go to Paris, France.

The trailer released Wednesday shows the young woman deeply disappointed when she learns the show is actually set in Paris, Texas.

The bachelor in the reality show (Pierson Fode) quickly falls for Cosgrove, however, even as she tries to get eliminated.

"You and I have something special," he tells her in the preview. "I don't know why you keep trying to pretend we don't."

The film, which arrives on the streamer Sept. 12, also stars Madison Pettis, Madeleine Arthur, Frances Fisher, Yvonne Orji, Torrance Coombs, Christin Park, Emilija Baranac and Hannah Stocking.

