Aug. 6, 2025 / 1:30 PM

Rose Byrne falls apart in 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You' trailer

By Jessica Inman
"If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" arrives in theaters in October. Photo courtesy of A24
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Rose Byrne portrays a struggling mother whose life is seemingly falling apart in the upcoming A24 film If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.

In a trailer released Wednesday, viewers see Linda (Byrne) arriving home to hear her daughter say that "the bathroom has water in it."

Water ultimately crashes through the ceiling and they have to stay in a hotel.

Conan O'Brien portrays Linda's therapist.

"With her life crashing down around her, Linda attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, a missing person and an increasingly hostile relationship with her therapist," an official synopsis reads.

Danielle Macdonald Lark White, Ivy Wolk, Daniel Zolghadri, Delaney Quinn and A$AP Rocky also star in the film, which arrives in theaters in October.

Marry Bronstein directs from a script she wrote.

