Aug. 5, 2025 / 12:50 PM

'The Choral' trailer: Ralph Fiennes makes music amid WWI

By Jessica Inman
Ralph Fiennes attends the SAG Awards in February. He stars in the new film "The Choral." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Ralph Fiennes attends the SAG Awards in February. He stars in the new film "The Choral." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is previewing The Choral, a film starring Ralph Fiennes as a chorus master during World War I.

The preview released Tuesday shows the Ramsden, Yorkshire Choral Society struggling to continue as many men leave to fulfill their "patriotic duty" in 1916.

"They must also engage a new chorus master, and despite their suspicions that he has something to hide, their best bet seems to be Dr. Henry Guthrie (Fiennes) -- driven, uncompromising and recently returned from a career in Germany," an official synopsis reads. "As conscription papers start to arrive, the whole community discovers that the best response to the chaos that is laying waste to their lives is to make music together."

Roger Allam, Mark Addy, Alun Armstrong, Robert Emms and Simon Russell Beale also star.

Nicholas Hytner, well known for directing the 2015 film The Lady in the Van, also directs The Choral from a script penned by Alan Bennett.

The Choral arrives in theaters around Christmas.

