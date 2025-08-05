Trending
'Regretting You' trailer brings Colleen Hoover novel to life

By Jessica Inman
Mckenna Grace attends the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in 2024. She stars in "Regretting You," a new film based on the Colleen Hoover novel. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 5 | Mckenna Grace attends the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in 2024. She stars in "Regretting You," a new film based on the Colleen Hoover novel. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is previewing the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book Regretting You, starring Allison Williams and McKenna Grace.

Williams and Grace portray Morgan and Grace Grant, a mother and daughter whose lives are upended when a car accident kills Morgan's husband and her sister, Clara's Aunt Jenny.

Clara must navigate grief, her growing feelings for "the coolest guy in school" (Mason Thames), and her difficult relationship with her mother.

Dave Franco stars as Jenny's bereft husband, Jonah.

The trailer released Tuesday shows Jonah and Morgan learning their spouses were together for a reason when they died, and that realization "forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love and rediscover each other," according to an official description.

Scott Eastwood and Will Fitzgerald also star.

Josh Boone, who directed The Fault in Our Stars helms Regretting You, which arrives in theaters Oct. 24.

Hoover confirmed on social media that the film adaptations of her novels Reminders of Him and Verity have also finished production and will be released Feb. 6 2026, and Oct. 2, 2026, respectively.

