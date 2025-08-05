Trending
Aug. 5, 2025 / 9:46 AM

Julia Garner teases 'a lot of jump scares' in 'Weapons'

By Jessica Inman
American actress Julia Garner attends the premiere of "Eddington" at the Cannes Film Festival in May. She stopped by "The Late Show" Monday to discuss her new film "Weapons." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | American actress Julia Garner attends the premiere of "Eddington" at the Cannes Film Festival in May. She stopped by "The Late Show" Monday to discuss her new film "Weapons." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Ozark actress Julia Garner is teasing Weapons, a new horror film from Barbarian writer and director Zach Cregger.

Garner, 31, said the upcoming feature, out Friday, has "a lot of jump scares," when she stopped by The Late show with Stephen Colbert Monday.

She portrays a teacher whose entire class goes missing at the exact same time. The parents of these students blame her.

"It's not like anything I've ever seen or read before, so it's ... really hard to describe," Garner said when asked about the film. "It's like a Marvel movie -- you can't really describe it."

"It's very cryptic," she added "...There is a lot of jump scares."

Josh Brolin also stars in the film and Garner said she was nervous to meet him "because he's one of my favorite actors."

"We had so much fun and so many giggles," she added.

Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan also star.

Cregger directs from a script he wrote.

Cast member Julia Garner attends the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 19, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

