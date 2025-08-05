Hugh Laurie, Cush Jumbo among new 'Harry Potter' audiobook cast

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- House actor Hugh Laurie will voice Albus Dumbledore in Audible's upcoming Harry Potter audiobook series.

Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions will bring the J.K. Rowling books to life with a fully-voiced cast and The Good Fight actress Cush Jumbo to serve as narrator.

The news arrived Tuesday, when Audible announced the books would be recreated as new listening experiences with "stunning scoring, captivating performances from A-list actors, original music and real-world sound capture," according to a press release.

The first title in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, arrives Nov. 4.

"I'm honored to have been trusted with the keys to Albus Dumbledore, and thrilled to be able to take him around the track of this beautiful incarnation by Pottermore (Publishing) and Audible," Laurie said in a statement. "

The voice cast will also include Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldermort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Frankie Treadaway as Harry Potter, Max Lester as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

Harry, Ron and Hermione will be voiced by Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis in future books.

The Chamber of Secrets will follow Dec. 16, with The Prisoner of Azkaban set for release Jan. 13, 2026, The Goblet of Fire on Feb. 10, The Order of the Phoenix on March 10, The Half-Blood Prince on April 14 and The Deathly Hallows on May 12.

"Ready to hear the magic?" an Instagram post announcing the casting asks.

Rowling's books were previously adapted as single-voice audiobooks read by Jim Dale and Stephen Fry. The books were also made into a series of films starring Daniel Radcliffe and will be adapted again as an HBO television series.

