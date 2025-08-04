Movies
Aug. 4, 2025 / 10:31 AM

Willem Dafoe to be honored, give masterclass at Sarajevo Film Festival

By Jessica Inman
Willem Dafoe arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in March. He will be honored at the upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Willem Dafoe arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards in March. He will be honored at the upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Willem Dafoe will be feted during the 31st annual Sarajevo Film Festival, which runs from Aug. 15 to 22.

The Poor Things actor, 70, will be awarded the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo and will also give a masterclass in which he'll discuss the state of art today.

"It is a great honor and pleasure for us to present him with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo," said the festival's director, Jovan Marjanovic. "His body of work is something to which every actor aspires. Every time he steps in front of the camera, he demonstrates that he is a true master of his craft. Whether starring in a Hollywood blockbuster or a low-budget independent film, his characters are always complex, emotional and unforgettable."

Dafoe has starred in some 150 features, which include Platoon, The Last Temptation of Christ, The Lighthouse, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Nosferatu.

The actor is known "for bringing versatility, boldness and dare to some of the most iconic films of our time," the festival said.

The masterclass lineup also includes such names as Paolo Sorrentino, Michel Franco, Ray Winstone and Ilya Khrzhanovskiy.

