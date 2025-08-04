Trending
Camille Sullivan searches for sister in 'Shelby Oaks' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Actress Camille Sullivan arrives for the Vancouver International Film Festival opening night screening of "Atonement" in 2007. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
Actress Camille Sullivan arrives for the Vancouver International Film Festival opening night screening of "Atonement" in 2007. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Neon is teasing the horror film Shelby Oaks, starring Camille Sullivan and Sarah Durn.

The movie follows Sullivan's Mia as she goes on a quest to find her missing sister Riley (Durn).

Riley had been taking her "first foray into the abandoned town of Shelby Oaks" for an apparent documentary series she was working on called The Paranormal Paranoids when she disappeared.

When a man shows up on Mia's doorstep with a tape from Riley, Mia goes on a mission to find her.

"I've been searching for Riley for the last 12 years," Mia says in the trailer released Monday. "I know my sister's not dead."

Mike Flanagan, well known for his work on The Haunting of Hill House, executive produces the movie, which marks film critic's Chris Stuckmann's directorial debut.

Shelby Oaks opens in theaters Oct. 3.

