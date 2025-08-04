Movies
Aug. 4, 2025 / 8:57 AM

'No Other Choice' from Park Chan-wook to open Busan Film Festival

By Jessica Inman
Park Chan-wook arrives for the Golden Globe Awards in 2023. His film "No Other Choice" will open the Busan International Film Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Park Chan-wook arrives for the Golden Globe Awards in 2023. His film "No Other Choice" will open the Busan International Film Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- No Other Choice, a new film from The Handmaiden director Park Chan-wook, will open the 30th annual Busan International Film Festival, which kicks off Sept. 17.

Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun will host the opening ceremony. He portrays Man-su in No Other Choice, who faces a sharp decline in mental health upon losing his job and waging "his own war of survival."

He stars opposite Son Ye-jin, who portrays his wife Miri.

The film also stars Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, Yeom Hye-ran and Cha Seung-won.

A recently released trailer shows the chaos that follows Man-su's firing.

"I am deeply moved and excited to experience the premiere of Park Chan-wook's desired project alongside diverse audiences on the festival's opening day," said the festival's director, Jung Han-seok, in a statement. "I sincerely hope that its selection will build meaningful momentum to garner greater attention and foster renewed interest in Korean cinema."

Neon is set to distribute the South Korean film in North America.

