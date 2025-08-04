Trending
Aug. 4, 2025 / 12:52 PM

Spike Lee directs Denzel Washington in 'Highest 2 Lowest' trailer

By Jessica Inman
A24 is previewing "Highest 2 Lowest," starring Denzel Washington. Photo courtesy of A24
1 of 3 | A24 is previewing "Highest 2 Lowest," starring Denzel Washington. Photo courtesy of A24

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington's son is kidnapped in a ransom plot in Highest 2 Lowest, the actor's fifth collaboration with Spike Lee.

In a new trailer for the crime thriller released Monday, Washington portrays "a titan music mogul" who attempts to negotiate his son's release, according to an official synopsis.

"I know what it is to risk everything you have for something that you want," he says in the preview. "I know what that means -- to have nothing and want everything."

The feature takes its inspiration from Akira Kurosawa's High and Low and also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera and A$AP Rocky.

Washington and Lee first worked together on the 1990 film Mo' Better Blues. Their most recent collaboration was Inside Man (2007).

Highest 2 Lowest releases in theaters Aug. 15 and starts streaming Sept. 5 on Apple TV+.

Denzel Washington turns 70: a look back

Denzel Washington (L), and his wife, Pauletta Washington, arrive at the December 8, 1997 premiere of "Amistad" in Los Angeles. The couple got married in 1983, with Denzel Washington stating that he proposed three times. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Movies // 2 hours ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Willem Dafoe will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the 31st annual Sarajevo Film Festival in August. He will also hold a masterclass at the festival.
Movies // 3 hours ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "No Other Choice" from "The Handmaiden" director Park Chan-wook will open the 30th annual Busan International Film Festival, which kicks off Sept. 17.
Movies // 20 hours ago
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Pedro Pascal's "Fantastic Four: First Steps" is the No. 1 movie in North America again, earning an additional $40 million in receipts in its second weekend.
Movies // 22 hours ago
NEW YORK, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler and the actors who play his sons in "Happy Gilmore 2" are praising Eminem for his surprise comic appearance in the long-awaited movie sequel.
Movies // 2 days ago
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The "Star Wars" franchise will celebrate 50 years with a special screening of the 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope" in 2027, an official press release states.
Movies // 2 days ago
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- John Krasinski announced on social media he is returning to his "A Quiet Place" horror franchise as writer, director and producer of "A Quiet Place Part III."
Movies // 2 days ago
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is teasing a brand new Spider-Man suit for Tom Holland. The actor will next play the superhero in the film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
Movies // 2 days ago
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The 1995 live-action "Casper" movie starring Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci will screen in theaters for its 30th anniversary and play through Halloween.
Movies // 3 days ago
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "Love Untangled," a new Korean teen romance film that arrives on the streamer Aug. 29 and follows a 19-year-old with frizzy hair and a crush.
Movies // 3 days ago
July 31 (UPI) -- "Succession" actor Jeremy Strong is reportedly in talks to portray Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in a sequel to the 2010 film "The Social Network."

