1 of 3 | A24 is previewing "Highest 2 Lowest," starring Denzel Washington. Photo courtesy of A24

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington's son is kidnapped in a ransom plot in Highest 2 Lowest, the actor's fifth collaboration with Spike Lee.

In a new trailer for the crime thriller released Monday, Washington portrays "a titan music mogul" who attempts to negotiate his son's release, according to an official synopsis.

"I know what it is to risk everything you have for something that you want," he says in the preview. "I know what that means -- to have nothing and want everything."

The feature takes its inspiration from Akira Kurosawa's High and Low and also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera and A$AP Rocky.

Washington and Lee first worked together on the 1990 film Mo' Better Blues. Their most recent collaboration was Inside Man (2007).

Highest 2 Lowest releases in theaters Aug. 15 and starts streaming Sept. 5 on Apple TV+.

