Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Mackey and Woody Harrelson star in Ella McCay, which lands in theaters Dec. 12.

Curtis portrays Ella's (Mackey) aunt Helen in the film -- a pillar of support for the woman who, at 34, has become governor, and is navigating a complicated relationship with her father (Harrelson).

He shows up unexpectedly in the trailer released Monday, and Mackey storms off.

"An idealistic young woman juggles her family and work life in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them," an official synopsis reads.

Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks and Albert Brooks also star.

James L. Brooks directs from a script he wrote.