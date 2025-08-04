Trending
Movies
Aug. 4, 2025 / 5:56 PM

Michael Douglas reflects on family drama in 'Looking Through Water'

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Michael Douglas, seen at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, stars in "Looking Through Water." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 6 | Michael Douglas, seen at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, stars in "Looking Through Water." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Good Deed Entertainment released the trailer for Looking Through Water on Monday. The film stars Michael Douglas, his son Cameron Douglas, Michael Stahl-David, David Morse and Walker Scobell.

Michael Douglas plays William McKay, who tells his grandson (Scobell) a story. As a young man (Stahl-David), William reconnected with his father, Leo (Morse) in a father/son fishing competition.

Cameron Douglas plays Leo's fishing guide, Cole. Ximena Romo plays Julia, a local doctor who catches young William's eye.

Based on books by Bob Rich, Zach Dean and Rowdy Herrington wrote the screenplay. Roberto Sneider directed.

Michael and Cameron Douglas previously played father and son in the 2003 film It Runs in the Family.

Looking Through Water is in theaters Sept. 12.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jamie Lee Curtis supports Emma Mackey in 'Ella McCay' trailer
Movies // 3 hours ago
Jamie Lee Curtis supports Emma Mackey in 'Ella McCay' trailer
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Mackey and Woody Harrelson star in "Ella McCay," which lands in theaters Dec. 12. The film explores complicated family dynamics.
Camille Sullivan searches for sister in 'Shelby Oaks' trailer
Movies // 3 hours ago
Camille Sullivan searches for sister in 'Shelby Oaks' trailer
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Neon is teasing horror film "Shelby Oaks," starring Camille Sullivan and Sarah Durn. The movie is directed by Chris Stuckmann and arrives in theaters Oct. 3.
John Woo, Tsui Hark retrospective to play U.S., Canada through 2026
Movies // 5 hours ago
John Woo, Tsui Hark retrospective to play U.S., Canada through 2026
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced Monday that their Hong Kong Cinema Classics series, featuring films by John Woo and Tsui Hark, will play nationally and in Canada.
Spike Lee directs Denzel Washington in 'Highest 2 Lowest' trailer
Movies // 6 hours ago
Spike Lee directs Denzel Washington in 'Highest 2 Lowest' trailer
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington's son is kidnapped in a ransom plot in "Highest 2 Lowest," the actor's fifth collaboration with Spike Lee. The film arrives Aug. 15.
Willem Dafoe to be honored, give masterclass at Sarajevo Film Festival
Movies // 8 hours ago
Willem Dafoe to be honored, give masterclass at Sarajevo Film Festival
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Willem Dafoe will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the 31st annual Sarajevo Film Festival in August. He will also hold a masterclass at the festival.
'No Other Choice' from Park Chan-wook to open Busan Film Festival
Movies // 10 hours ago
'No Other Choice' from Park Chan-wook to open Busan Film Festival
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "No Other Choice" from "The Handmaiden" director Park Chan-wook will open the 30th annual Busan International Film Festival, which kicks off Sept. 17.
'Fantastic Four' tops North American box office with $40M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Fantastic Four' tops North American box office with $40M
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Pedro Pascal's "Fantastic Four: First Steps" is the No. 1 movie in North America again, earning an additional $40 million in receipts in its second weekend.
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
Movies // 1 day ago
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
NEW YORK, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler and the actors who play his sons in "Happy Gilmore 2" are praising Eminem for his surprise comic appearance in the long-awaited movie sequel.
'Star Wars' 50th anniversary to include 'A New Hope' in theaters
Movies // 3 days ago
'Star Wars' 50th anniversary to include 'A New Hope' in theaters
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The "Star Wars" franchise will celebrate 50 years with a special screening of the 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope" in 2027, an official press release states.
John Krasinski will return to write, direct 'A Quiet Place Part III"
Movies // 3 days ago
John Krasinski will return to write, direct 'A Quiet Place Part III"
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- John Krasinski announced on social media he is returning to his "A Quiet Place" horror franchise as writer, director and producer of "A Quiet Place Part III."

Trending Stories

'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'WKRP' icon Loni Anderson dies at 79
'WKRP' icon Loni Anderson dies at 79
Beyonce plays 'denim cowboy' in Chapter 4 of Levi's jeans ad
Beyonce plays 'denim cowboy' in Chapter 4 of Levi's jeans ad
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Billy Bob Thornton, Lauren Tom
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Billy Bob Thornton, Lauren Tom

Follow Us