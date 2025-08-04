Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Good Deed Entertainment released the trailer for Looking Through Water on Monday. The film stars Michael Douglas, his son Cameron Douglas, Michael Stahl-David, David Morse and Walker Scobell.

Michael Douglas plays William McKay, who tells his grandson (Scobell) a story. As a young man (Stahl-David), William reconnected with his father, Leo (Morse) in a father/son fishing competition.

Cameron Douglas plays Leo's fishing guide, Cole. Ximena Romo plays Julia, a local doctor who catches young William's eye.

Based on books by Bob Rich, Zach Dean and Rowdy Herrington wrote the screenplay. Roberto Sneider directed.

Michael and Cameron Douglas previously played father and son in the 2003 film It Runs in the Family.

Looking Through Water is in theaters Sept. 12.