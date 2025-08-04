Trending
Aug. 4, 2025 / 1:29 PM

John Woo, Tsui Hark retrospective to play U.S., Canada through 2026

By Fred Topel
Chow Yun-fat (L) and Danny Lee star in "The Killer," part of the Hong Kong Cinema Classics retrospective series. Photo courtesy of Shout! Studios, a Radial Entertainment Company
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced Monday the Hong Kong Cinema Classics theatrical retrospective will continue in cities across the United States and Canada into 2026. The retrospective includes new 4K restorations of films by directors John Woo and Tsui Hark.

The Los Angeles retrospective began Saturday with a screening of Hard Boiled and continues through Aug. 30. John Woo spoke with UPI about the films in the series, which show how he used slow motion to emphasize elegance and beauty, like a dance scene.

Other films include Woo's The Killer, Bullet in the Head and the A Better Tomorrow trilogy, the first two directed by Woo and third by Hark. Hark's films City on Fire, Peking Opera Blues and A Chinese Ghost Story trilogy are also part of the series.

The series begins Sept. 1 in Amherst, Mass., Chicago, Columbus, Ohio and Ottowa and Toronto in Ontario, Canada. It opens Sept. 5 in Boston, Dallas and Houston, Detroit, San Francisco, St. Louis and Montreal, Quebec.

Austin, Texas opens the series Sept. 6. It plays Las Vegas Sept.10. Two theaters in Atlanta, Ga. open the series Sept. 12 and 18. It comes to Vancouver, British Columbia Sept. 19.

Charlotte, N.C. gets the series Sept. 23 and Pittsburg, Pa. Sept. 25. October and November brings the series to Denver, Nashville, Rochester, N.Y., Washington, D.C., and Portland, Ore. Additional dates are to be announced.

Shout! Studios, a Radial Entertainment Company, spearheaded the 4K restorations and new English subtitle translations when it obtained the rights to the Golden Princess catalog in January. Shout! partners with GKIDS on the theatrical releases.

Many of the films are available on video-on-demand for rental and purchase. Shout! will release physical 4K UHD on dates to be announced this year.

