Movies
Aug. 3, 2025 / 4:18 PM

'Fantastic Four' tops North American box office with $40M

By Karen Butler
Pedro Pascal's "Fantastic Four: First Steps" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 3 | Pedro Pascal's "Fantastic Four: First Steps" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Pedro Pascal's Fantastic Four: First Steps is the No. 1 movie in North America again, earning an additional $40 million in receipts in its second weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Bad Guys 2 with $22.2 million, followed by The Naked Gun at No. 3 with $17 million, Superman at No. 4 at $13.9 million and Jurassic World: Rebirth at No. 5 with $8.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Together with $6.8 million, F1 at No. 7 with $4.1 million, I Know What You Did Last Summer at No. 8 with $2.7 million, Smurfs at No. 9 with $1.8 million and How to Train Your Dragon at No. 10 with $1.4 million.

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan attend 'Superman' premiere

Cast members David Corenswet (L) and Rachel Brosnahan attend the premiere of "Superman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on July 7, 2025. Corenswet portrays Superman, with Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

