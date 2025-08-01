Trending
Movies
Aug. 1, 2025 / 3:33 PM

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' teases new suit for Tom Holland

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Tom Holland attends the Critics' Choice Awards in 2024. He will star in "Brand New Day," which arrives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2026. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Tom Holland attends the Critics' Choice Awards in 2024. He will star in "Brand New Day," which arrives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2026. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is teasing a brand new Spider-Man suit for Tom Holland.

The eight-second clip released Friday gives brief glimpses of the iconic red costume in an otherwise dark space.

"Something brand new is coming," the teaser's caption reads.

Tom Holland will star in Spider-Man Brand New Day, which is slated to release in theaters July 31, 2026.

The actor, 29, has portrayed the superhero in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

His costume sneak-peek dropped on Spider-Man Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the character's comic book debut.

Marvel stars walk the red carpet

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. (R), and his wife, Susan Downey, attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Downey, in 2024, announced that he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Dr. Doom. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

