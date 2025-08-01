Trending
'Star Wars' 50th anniversary to include 'A New Hope' in theaters

By Jessica Inman
The "Star Wars" franchise is celebrating its 50th birthday with a special re-release of "A New Hope." Photo courtesy of Star Wars
1 of 3 | The "Star Wars" franchise is celebrating its 50th birthday with a special re-release of "A New Hope." Photo courtesy of Star Wars

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Star Wars 50th anniversary celebrations will include a special screening of the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope in 2027.

The movie will return to theaters "for a limited time" to honor the franchise's 50th anniversary, which falls April 30, 2027, according to a press release.

The film will play May 4 on Star Wars Day.

The press release promised fans additional details about "this once-in-a-generation event" on their website.

A New Hope stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, and introduced the trio's iconic characters of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa.

The film franchise also includes the sequels The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983), along with more recent features.

