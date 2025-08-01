Netflix is teasing "Love Untangled," which arrives on the streamer Aug. 29. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Love Untangled, a new Korean teen romance film that arrives on the streamer Aug. 29.

Shin Eun-Soo portrays Park Se-ri, a 19-year-old with "perpetually frizzy hair" and a crush.

"It all started then. My hair started curling and my life got tangled right along with it," she says in the trailer, released Thursday.

"Experienced in unrequited love confessions, Se-ri collaborates with her friends to team up with Han Yun-seok (Gong Myoung), a new transfer student from Seoul. Their goal? To carry out 'Operation Love' so she can confess her feelings to the school's most popular boy, Kim Hyun (Cha Woo-Min)," an official synopsis reads.

The journey produces comedy and a love triangle, the description continues.

Love Untangled also stars Youn Sang-Hyun, and is directed by Namkoong Sun.