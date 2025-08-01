Trending
Movies
Aug. 1, 2025 / 9:32 AM

Korean teen finds first love in 'Love Untangled' teaser

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Netflix is teasing "Love Untangled," which arrives on the streamer Aug. 29. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Netflix is teasing "Love Untangled," which arrives on the streamer Aug. 29. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Love Untangled, a new Korean teen romance film that arrives on the streamer Aug. 29.

Shin Eun-Soo portrays Park Se-ri, a 19-year-old with "perpetually frizzy hair" and a crush.

"It all started then. My hair started curling and my life got tangled right along with it," she says in the trailer, released Thursday.

"Experienced in unrequited love confessions, Se-ri collaborates with her friends to team up with Han Yun-seok (Gong Myoung), a new transfer student from Seoul. Their goal? To carry out 'Operation Love' so she can confess her feelings to the school's most popular boy, Kim Hyun (Cha Woo-Min)," an official synopsis reads.

The journey produces comedy and a love triangle, the description continues.

Love Untangled also stars Youn Sang-Hyun, and is directed by Namkoong Sun.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Reports: Jeremy Strong to play Zuckerberg in 'Social Network Part II'
Movies // 17 hours ago
Reports: Jeremy Strong to play Zuckerberg in 'Social Network Part II'
July 31 (UPI) -- "Succession" actor Jeremy Strong is reportedly in talks to portray Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in a sequel to the 2010 film "The Social Network."
Ed, Lorraine face final evil in 'Conjuring: Last Rites' trailer
Movies // 19 hours ago
Ed, Lorraine face final evil in 'Conjuring: Last Rites' trailer
July 31 (UPI) -- A trailer released Thursday for "The Conjuring: Last Rites" shows Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson facing off against the first demon they ever encountered.
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
July 31 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson discussed their comedic turn as actors in "The Naked Gun" on "Late Night" and "The Late Show," respectively, on Wednesday.
John Woo: Film retrospective showcases beauty of violence
Movies // 1 day ago
John Woo: Film retrospective showcases beauty of violence
LOS ANGELES, July 31 (UPI) -- John Woo reflects on his films "A Better Tomorrow," "The Killer," "Bullet in the Head" and "Hard Boiled" for their 4K restorations and retrospective screening.
Charlie Brown tries to save camp in 'A Summer Musical'
Movies // 1 day ago
Charlie Brown tries to save camp in 'A Summer Musical'
July 30 (UPI) -- Charlie Brown is on a quest to save his summer camp in "Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical," which will stream on Apple TV+ on August 15. Watch the trailer.
Bradley Cooper comedy 'Is This Thing On?' to close NYFF
Movies // 1 day ago
Bradley Cooper comedy 'Is This Thing On?' to close NYFF
July 30 (UPI) -- Bradley Cooper's film "Is This Thing On?" will make its global premiere on New York Film Festival's closing night, on Oct. 10, the festival announced Wednesday.
Stephen Curry introduces 'Goat' teaser trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Stephen Curry introduces 'Goat' teaser trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Gold State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is introducing the teaser trailer for the Sony Pictures animated film "Goat," arriving in theaters February 13.
Judy, Nick attend therapy in 'Zootopia 2' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Judy, Nick attend therapy in 'Zootopia 2' trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Animation Studios released a brand new trailer for its sequel to the 2016 animated film "Zootopia," ahead of its Nov. 26 release date in theaters.
Jamie Lee Curtis recounts how she made 'Freakier Friday' happen
Movies // 1 day ago
Jamie Lee Curtis recounts how she made 'Freakier Friday' happen
July 30 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis said she put in a call to Disney CEO Bob Iger upon realizing that Lindsay Lohan was old enough to play a mom in a "Freaky Friday" sequel.
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
July 29 (UPI) -- "The Naked Gun," in theaters Friday, lives up to the Zucker/Abrahams/Zucker comedy style with expert precision and insightful twists on the slapstick formula.

Trending Stories

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
'Battlefield 6' brings the action in multiplayer gameplay trailer
'Battlefield 6' brings the action in multiplayer gameplay trailer
Temuera Morrison wants native Hawaiians to be proud of 'Chief'
Temuera Morrison wants native Hawaiians to be proud of 'Chief'
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
'90 Day Fiance' introduces 'The Other Way' Season 7 couples
'90 Day Fiance' introduces 'The Other Way' Season 7 couples

Follow Us