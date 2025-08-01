John Krasinski will return to write, direct 'A Quiet Place Part III"

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- John Krasinski is returning to his A Quiet Place horror franchise as writer, director and producer of A Quiet Place Part III.

Krasinski announced Friday on social media that he will take the helm of the next installment in the series, with a release date set for July 9, 2027.

No cast or plot details have been shared.

Krasinski wrote, directed, produced and stared in the first film in the franchise, which also featured his wife, Emily Blunt, as well as Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds.

The films follow various groups of survivors in the aftermath of an invasion by deadly, noise-sensitive aliens.

Prequel film A Quiet Place: Day One, directed by Michael Sarnoski and starring Lupita Nyong'o, released last summer.

