Trending
Movies
Aug. 1, 2025 / 3:49 PM

John Krasinski will return to write, direct 'A Quiet Place Part III"

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
John Krasinski announced on social media that he will write, direct and produce 'A Quiet Place Part III." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | John Krasinski announced on social media that he will write, direct and produce 'A Quiet Place Part III." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- John Krasinski is returning to his A Quiet Place horror franchise as writer, director and producer of A Quiet Place Part III.

Krasinski announced Friday on social media that he will take the helm of the next installment in the series, with a release date set for July 9, 2027.

No cast or plot details have been shared.

Krasinski wrote, directed, produced and stared in the first film in the franchise, which also featured his wife, Emily Blunt, as well as Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds.

The films follow various groups of survivors in the aftermath of an invasion by deadly, noise-sensitive aliens.

Prequel film A Quiet Place: Day One, directed by Michael Sarnoski and starring Lupita Nyong'o, released last summer.

Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn attend 'A Quiet Place: Day One' premiere

Star Lupita Nyong'o arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of Paramount's "A Quiet Place: Day One" in New York City on June 26, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Star Wars' 50th anniversary to include 'A New Hope' in theaters
Movies // 11 minutes ago
'Star Wars' 50th anniversary to include 'A New Hope' in theaters
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The "Star Wars" franchise will celebrate 50 years with a special screening of the 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope" in 2027, an official press release states.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' teases new suit for Tom Holland
Movies // 37 minutes ago
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' teases new suit for Tom Holland
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is teasing a brand new Spider-Man suit for Tom Holland. The actor will next play the superhero in the film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
1995 'Casper' movie returning to theaters in October
Movies // 1 hour ago
1995 'Casper' movie returning to theaters in October
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The 1995 live-action "Casper" movie starring Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci will screen in theaters for its 30th anniversary and play through Halloween.
Korean teen finds first love in 'Love Untangled' teaser
Movies // 6 hours ago
Korean teen finds first love in 'Love Untangled' teaser
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "Love Untangled," a new Korean teen romance film that arrives on the streamer Aug. 29 and follows a 19-year-old with frizzy hair and a crush.
Reports: Jeremy Strong to play Zuckerberg in 'Social Network Part II'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Reports: Jeremy Strong to play Zuckerberg in 'Social Network Part II'
July 31 (UPI) -- "Succession" actor Jeremy Strong is reportedly in talks to portray Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in a sequel to the 2010 film "The Social Network."
Ed, Lorraine face final evil in 'Conjuring: Last Rites' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Ed, Lorraine face final evil in 'Conjuring: Last Rites' trailer
July 31 (UPI) -- A trailer released Thursday for "The Conjuring: Last Rites" shows Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson facing off against the first demon they ever encountered.
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
July 31 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson discussed their comedic turn as actors in "The Naked Gun" on "Late Night" and "The Late Show," respectively, on Wednesday.
John Woo: Film retrospective showcases beauty of violence
Movies // 1 day ago
John Woo: Film retrospective showcases beauty of violence
LOS ANGELES, July 31 (UPI) -- John Woo reflects on his films "A Better Tomorrow," "The Killer," "Bullet in the Head" and "Hard Boiled" for their 4K restorations and retrospective screening.
Charlie Brown tries to save camp in 'A Summer Musical'
Movies // 2 days ago
Charlie Brown tries to save camp in 'A Summer Musical'
July 30 (UPI) -- Charlie Brown is on a quest to save his summer camp in "Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical," which will stream on Apple TV+ on August 15. Watch the trailer.
Bradley Cooper comedy 'Is This Thing On?' to close NYFF
Movies // 2 days ago
Bradley Cooper comedy 'Is This Thing On?' to close NYFF
July 30 (UPI) -- Bradley Cooper's film "Is This Thing On?" will make its global premiere on New York Film Festival's closing night, on Oct. 10, the festival announced Wednesday.

Trending Stories

WWE 'SummerSlam' 2025 predictions: Who will win?
WWE 'SummerSlam' 2025 predictions: Who will win?
Temuera Morrison wants native Hawaiians to be proud of 'Chief'
Temuera Morrison wants native Hawaiians to be proud of 'Chief'
Parker, King announce end of 'And Just Like That..."
Parker, King announce end of 'And Just Like That..."
Famous birthdays for August 1: Sam Mendes, Adam Duritz
Famous birthdays for August 1: Sam Mendes, Adam Duritz
'90 Day Fiance' introduces 'The Other Way' Season 7 couples
'90 Day Fiance' introduces 'The Other Way' Season 7 couples

Follow Us