Aug. 1, 2025 / 2:30 PM

1995 'Casper' movie returning to theaters in October

By Fred Topel
Christina Ricci, seen receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March, starred in 1995's "Casper." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Christina Ricci, seen receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March, starred in 1995's "Casper." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures announced Friday it will rerelease Casper in October. The 1995 film returns to theaters Oct. 3 and plays through Halloween.

The live-action movie stars Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci as a father and daughter who move into a haunted house. They discover the ghost Casper (voice of Malachi Pearson) is not an evil spirit at all.

Devon Sawa appears as Casper's corporeal form. Ricci was 13 when the movie filmed in 1993, and Sawa was 15.

Brad Silberling directed. Cathy Moriarty, Eric Idle, Ben Stein and Brad Garrett also star, with cameos from Dan Aykroyd as his Ghostbusters character, Mel Gibson, Clint Eastwood and Rodney Dangerfield.

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment produced the film, employing Industrial Light and Magic to bring the ghost effects to life. A new trailer features James Horner's score.

Casper originally opened Memorial Day weekend in May 1995. Casper is based on the Harvey comics, which also inspired an animated series.

Universal is also rereleasing Jaws at the end of August.

