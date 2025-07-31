Trending
Movies
July 31, 2025 / 2:32 PM

Ed, Lorraine face final evil in 'Conjuring: Last Rites' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Patrick Wilson (L) and Vera Farmiga attend the premiere of "Annabelle Comes Home" in 2019. They return to star in the fourth "Conjuring" film, "The Conjuring: Last Rites." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Patrick Wilson (L) and Vera Farmiga attend the premiere of "Annabelle Comes Home" in 2019. They return to star in the fourth "Conjuring" film, "The Conjuring: Last Rites." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- A new trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites features Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson facing off against the first demon they ever encountered.

The preview, released Thursday, shows Lorraine Warren (Farmiga) and her husband, Ed (Wilson) as they journey to a haunted Pennsylvania home in 1986.

"Ed, there's an evil here," Lorraine says as the teaser continues. "Something I've felt before.

She tells the family living there that "this thing in your house is a demon."

"It's the first one that we ever encountered," she continues. "We were young. We were scared. We ran away. And after all these years, it wasn't done with our family."

The story is inspired by real-life paranormal investigators and is the fourth main Conjuring film.

The first arrived in 2013, followed by The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The cinematic universe also includes the Annabelle and The Nun movies.

Other Last Rites cast members include Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Steve Coulter, Rebecca Calder, Elliot Cowan, Kila Lord Cassidy, Beau Gadsdon, John Brotherton and Shannon Kook.

The film arrives in theaters Sept. 5.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Movies // 6 hours ago
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
July 31 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson discussed their comedic turn as actors in "The Naked Gun" on "Late Night" and "The Late Show," respectively, on Wednesday.
John Woo: Film retrospective showcases beauty of violence
Movies // 10 hours ago
John Woo: Film retrospective showcases beauty of violence
LOS ANGELES, July 31 (UPI) -- John Woo reflects on his films "A Better Tomorrow," "The Killer," "Bullet in the Head" and "Hard Boiled" for their 4K restorations and retrospective screening.
Charlie Brown tries to save camp in 'A Summer Musical'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Charlie Brown tries to save camp in 'A Summer Musical'
July 30 (UPI) -- Charlie Brown is on a quest to save his summer camp in "Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical," which will stream on Apple TV+ on August 15. Watch the trailer.
Bradley Cooper comedy 'Is This Thing On?' to close NYFF
Movies // 1 day ago
Bradley Cooper comedy 'Is This Thing On?' to close NYFF
July 30 (UPI) -- Bradley Cooper's film "Is This Thing On?" will make its global premiere on New York Film Festival's closing night, on Oct. 10, the festival announced Wednesday.
Stephen Curry introduces 'Goat' teaser trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Stephen Curry introduces 'Goat' teaser trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Gold State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is introducing the teaser trailer for the Sony Pictures animated film "Goat," arriving in theaters February 13.
Judy, Nick attend therapy in 'Zootopia 2' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Judy, Nick attend therapy in 'Zootopia 2' trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Animation Studios released a brand new trailer for its sequel to the 2016 animated film "Zootopia," ahead of its Nov. 26 release date in theaters.
Jamie Lee Curtis recounts how she made 'Freakier Friday' happen
Movies // 1 day ago
Jamie Lee Curtis recounts how she made 'Freakier Friday' happen
July 30 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis said she put in a call to Disney CEO Bob Iger upon realizing that Lindsay Lohan was old enough to play a mom in a "Freaky Friday" sequel.
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
July 29 (UPI) -- "The Naked Gun," in theaters Friday, lives up to the Zucker/Abrahams/Zucker comedy style with expert precision and insightful twists on the slapstick formula.
Movie review: 'Sketch' exemplifies childlike magic and emotion
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Sketch' exemplifies childlike magic and emotion
LOS ANGELES, July 30 (UPI) -- "Sketch," in theaters Aug. 6, features family friendly creatures and adventure while dealing with significant themes relevant to kids and parents alike.
'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' on DVD Sept. 9
Movies // 1 day ago
'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' on DVD Sept. 9
July 29 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced the DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD release of "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" on Tuesday. The spinoff comes to those formats September 9.

Trending Stories

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Famous birthdays for July 31: Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Rodriguez
Famous birthdays for July 31: Lil Uzi Vert, Rico Rodriguez
Jason Momoa shaves off beard for the first time in 6 years
Jason Momoa shaves off beard for the first time in 6 years
John Woo: Film retrospective showcases beauty of violence
John Woo: Film retrospective showcases beauty of violence

Follow Us