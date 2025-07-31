July 31 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson embraced their roles in The Naked Gun, which arrives in theaters Friday.

Anderson, 58, and Neeson, 73, discussed their comedic turn as actors on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Show starring Stephen Colbert, respectively, Wednesday.

The Naked Gun is a reboot and a sequel to the 1988, 1991 and 1994 Naked Gun films, which starred the late Leslie Nielsen.

Neesen portrays Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Nielsen's character Frank Drebin, while Anderson portrays Beth.

Late Night host Seth Meyers asked Anderson if she liked showing off a sillier side in the new movie.

"Oh, I love it," she responded. "I mean, it's so fun to be silly. It's just, I think we need it. I think it's great to be able to go to a movie with a bunch of people smiling and laughing."

Meanwhile, Late Show host Stephen Colbert asked Neeson if he enjoys comedy. Neeson described the movie as "a different ball game," and talked about adjusting the fighting scenes to make them funnier.

Neeson and Anderson attended the New York premiere of The Naked Gun earlier this week.

