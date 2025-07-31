Trending
Movies
July 31, 2025 / 9:14 AM

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson embraced 'Naked Gun' comedy

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson arrive on the red carpet for "The Naked Gun" premiere on Monday. They both embraced their roles in the comedy. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson arrive on the red carpet for "The Naked Gun" premiere on Monday. They both embraced their roles in the comedy. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson embraced their roles in The Naked Gun, which arrives in theaters Friday.

Anderson, 58, and Neeson, 73, discussed their comedic turn as actors on Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Show starring Stephen Colbert, respectively, Wednesday.

The Naked Gun is a reboot and a sequel to the 1988, 1991 and 1994 Naked Gun films, which starred the late Leslie Nielsen.

Neesen portrays Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Nielsen's character Frank Drebin, while Anderson portrays Beth.

Late Night host Seth Meyers asked Anderson if she liked showing off a sillier side in the new movie.

"Oh, I love it," she responded. "I mean, it's so fun to be silly. It's just, I think we need it. I think it's great to be able to go to a movie with a bunch of people smiling and laughing."

Meanwhile, Late Show host Stephen Colbert asked Neeson if he enjoys comedy. Neeson described the movie as "a different ball game," and talked about adjusting the fighting scenes to make them funnier.

Neeson and Anderson attended the New York premiere of The Naked Gun earlier this week.

Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere

Cast members Pamela Anderson (L) and Liam Neeson arrive on the red carpet for the premiere of "The Naked Gun" in New York City on July 28, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

John Woo: Film retrospective showcases beauty of violence
Movies // 4 hours ago
John Woo: Film retrospective showcases beauty of violence
LOS ANGELES, July 31 (UPI) -- John Woo reflects on his films "A Better Tomorrow," "The Killer," "Bullet in the Head" and "Hard Boiled" for their 4K restorations and retrospective screening.
Charlie Brown tries to save camp in 'A Summer Musical'
Movies // 17 hours ago
Charlie Brown tries to save camp in 'A Summer Musical'
July 30 (UPI) -- Charlie Brown is on a quest to save his summer camp in "Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical," which will stream on Apple TV+ on August 15. Watch the trailer.
Bradley Cooper comedy 'Is This Thing On?' to close NYFF
Movies // 20 hours ago
Bradley Cooper comedy 'Is This Thing On?' to close NYFF
July 30 (UPI) -- Bradley Cooper's film "Is This Thing On?" will make its global premiere on New York Film Festival's closing night, on Oct. 10, the festival announced Wednesday.
Stephen Curry introduces 'Goat' teaser trailer
Movies // 21 hours ago
Stephen Curry introduces 'Goat' teaser trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Gold State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is introducing the teaser trailer for the Sony Pictures animated film "Goat," arriving in theaters February 13.
Judy, Nick attend therapy in 'Zootopia 2' trailer
Movies // 22 hours ago
Judy, Nick attend therapy in 'Zootopia 2' trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Animation Studios released a brand new trailer for its sequel to the 2016 animated film "Zootopia," ahead of its Nov. 26 release date in theaters.
Jamie Lee Curtis recounts how she made 'Freakier Friday' happen
Movies // 23 hours ago
Jamie Lee Curtis recounts how she made 'Freakier Friday' happen
July 30 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis said she put in a call to Disney CEO Bob Iger upon realizing that Lindsay Lohan was old enough to play a mom in a "Freaky Friday" sequel.
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
July 29 (UPI) -- "The Naked Gun," in theaters Friday, lives up to the Zucker/Abrahams/Zucker comedy style with expert precision and insightful twists on the slapstick formula.
Movie review: 'Sketch' exemplifies childlike magic and emotion
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Sketch' exemplifies childlike magic and emotion
LOS ANGELES, July 30 (UPI) -- "Sketch," in theaters Aug. 6, features family friendly creatures and adventure while dealing with significant themes relevant to kids and parents alike.
'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' on DVD Sept. 9
Movies // 1 day ago
'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' on DVD Sept. 9
July 29 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced the DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD release of "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" on Tuesday. The spinoff comes to those formats September 9.
Ethan Hawke is 'unemployable' Broadway lyricist in 'Blue Moon' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Ethan Hawke is 'unemployable' Broadway lyricist in 'Blue Moon' trailer
July 29 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics released a trailer for "Blue Moon," starring Ethan Hawke as Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart facing the potential end of his career.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Nintendo announces new Direct presentation for Thursday
Nintendo announces new Direct presentation for Thursday
Beatriz: Quiet wants to fix an unfair world in 'Twisted Metal' S2
Beatriz: Quiet wants to fix an unfair world in 'Twisted Metal' S2
Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to be honored at Emmy Awards
Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen to be honored at Emmy Awards
Dominic Monaghan among 'Librarians: Next Chapter' guest stars
Dominic Monaghan among 'Librarians: Next Chapter' guest stars

Follow Us