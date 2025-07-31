Trending
Reports: Jeremy Strong to play Zuckerberg in 'Social Network Part II'

By Jessica Inman
Jeremy Strong is reportedly the top pick to play Mark Zuckerberg in a follow-up to "Social Network." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jeremy Strong is reportedly the top pick to play Mark Zuckerberg in a follow-up to "Social Network." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 31 (UPI) -- Succession actor Jeremy Strong is reportedly in talks to portray Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a sequel to the 2010 film The Social Network.

The Hollywood Reporter said Thursday that Social Network writer Aaron Sorkin will return to write and helm the new movie, which is inspired by "The Facebook Files," a 2021 series of Wall Street Journal articles penned by Jeff Horwitz.

Jesse Eisenberg portrayed Zuckerberg, now 41, in the first film, directed by David Fincher. Eisenberg's performance earned him an Academy Award nomination.

The first movie chronicled the founding of Facebook, which officially launched in 2004 ahead of Zuckerberg's 30th birthday.

Deadline confirmed Strong, 46, is the top choice to play Zuckerberg in the sequel. The actor would join rumored cast members Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Mikey Madison (Anora), with White possibly portraying Horwitz and Madison as a whistleblower.

No formal offers have been made to cast members, according to Variety.

Strong is also known for his role as Roy Cohn in The Apprentice.

