July 30, 2025 / 12:22 PM

Stephen Curry introduces 'Goat' teaser trailer

By Jessica Inman
Stephen Curry of the USA (4) holds up his gold medal in celebration after team USA defeated France 98-87 to win the Men's Basketball gold medal game during the Paris Olympic Games in August. He will voice the lead character in the upcoming film "Goat." File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Stephen Curry of the USA (4) holds up his gold medal in celebration after team USA defeated France 98-87 to win the Men's Basketball gold medal game during the Paris Olympic Games in August. He will voice the lead character in the upcoming film "Goat." File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

July 30 (UPI) -- Gold State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is introducing the teaser trailer for the Sony Pictures animated film Goat, arriving in theaters February 13.

Curry voices the film's main character, the goat Will Harris.

"All my life, I've always wanted to play professional roarball," he says in Wednesday's preview.

The sport is described in an official synopsis as "a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world."

When Will gets the opportunity to prove himself to "the pros" he attempts to "revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that 'smalls can ball!'" the description continues.

The voice cast also includes Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Nick Kroll, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Jennifer Lewis and Patton Oswalt.

Curry also serves as one of the film's producers.

