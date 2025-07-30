1 of 3 | Apple TV+ is previewing a new Charlie Brown music special celebrating summer. Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+

July 30 (UPI) -- Charlie Brown is on a quest to save his summer camp in Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical.

Apple TV+ released a trailer for the music special, which arrives on streamer Aug. 15, marking the franchise's first musical in nearly four decades.

Ben Folds created the original songs "When We Were Light," "Look Up, Charlie Brown" and "Leave it Better."

Jeff Morrow, Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner created the songs "Best Time Ever" and "A Place Like This."

The trailer shows Charlie Brown learning that summer camp is due to close.

"Meanwhile, on their adventure, Snoopy and Woodstock find the sought-after treasure chest, but are quickly disappointed when they discover it's not riches, but instruments and photos from past summer concerts held at the camp," an official synopsis reads.

Charlie Brown uses the loot in his efforts to save the camp.

Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano penned the script.