Trending
Movies
July 30, 2025 / 3:58 PM

Charlie Brown tries to save camp in 'A Summer Musical'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Apple TV+ is previewing a new Charlie Brown music special celebrating summer. Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | Apple TV+ is previewing a new Charlie Brown music special celebrating summer. Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+

July 30 (UPI) -- Charlie Brown is on a quest to save his summer camp in Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical.

Apple TV+ released a trailer for the music special, which arrives on streamer Aug. 15, marking the franchise's first musical in nearly four decades.

Ben Folds created the original songs "When We Were Light," "Look Up, Charlie Brown" and "Leave it Better."

Jeff Morrow, Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner created the songs "Best Time Ever" and "A Place Like This."

The trailer shows Charlie Brown learning that summer camp is due to close.

"Meanwhile, on their adventure, Snoopy and Woodstock find the sought-after treasure chest, but are quickly disappointed when they discover it's not riches, but instruments and photos from past summer concerts held at the camp," an official synopsis reads.

Charlie Brown uses the loot in his efforts to save the camp.

Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano penned the script.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bradley Cooper comedy 'Is This Thing On?' to close NYFF
Movies // 3 hours ago
Bradley Cooper comedy 'Is This Thing On?' to close NYFF
July 30 (UPI) -- Bradley Cooper's film "Is This Thing On?" will make its global premiere on New York Film Festival's closing night, on Oct. 10, the festival announced Wednesday.
Stephen Curry introduces 'Goat' teaser trailer
Movies // 4 hours ago
Stephen Curry introduces 'Goat' teaser trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Gold State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is introducing the teaser trailer for the Sony Pictures animated film "Goat," arriving in theaters February 13.
Judy, Nick attend therapy in 'Zootopia 2' trailer
Movies // 5 hours ago
Judy, Nick attend therapy in 'Zootopia 2' trailer
July 30 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Animation Studios released a brand new trailer for its sequel to the 2016 animated film "Zootopia," ahead of its Nov. 26 release date in theaters.
Jamie Lee Curtis recounts how she made 'Freakier Friday' happen
Movies // 6 hours ago
Jamie Lee Curtis recounts how she made 'Freakier Friday' happen
July 30 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis said she put in a call to Disney CEO Bob Iger upon realizing that Lindsay Lohan was old enough to play a mom in a "Freaky Friday" sequel.
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movies // 7 hours ago
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
July 29 (UPI) -- "The Naked Gun," in theaters Friday, lives up to the Zucker/Abrahams/Zucker comedy style with expert precision and insightful twists on the slapstick formula.
Movie review: 'Sketch' exemplifies childlike magic and emotion
Movies // 11 hours ago
Movie review: 'Sketch' exemplifies childlike magic and emotion
LOS ANGELES, July 30 (UPI) -- "Sketch," in theaters Aug. 6, features family friendly creatures and adventure while dealing with significant themes relevant to kids and parents alike.
'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' on DVD Sept. 9
Movies // 23 hours ago
'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' on DVD Sept. 9
July 29 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced the DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD release of "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" on Tuesday. The spinoff comes to those formats September 9.
Ethan Hawke is 'unemployable' Broadway lyricist in 'Blue Moon' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Ethan Hawke is 'unemployable' Broadway lyricist in 'Blue Moon' trailer
July 29 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics released a trailer for "Blue Moon," starring Ethan Hawke as Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart facing the potential end of his career.
San Sebastian Film Fest lineup includes Angelina Jolie fashion drama
Movies // 1 day ago
San Sebastian Film Fest lineup includes Angelina Jolie fashion drama
July 29 (UPI) -- The 73rd annual San Sebastián International Film Festival announced its competition lineup, including "Couture," a fashion drama starring Angelina Jolie.
Matthew McConaughey attempts rescue in 'Lost Bus' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Matthew McConaughey attempts rescue in 'Lost Bus' trailer
July 29 (UPI) -- Matthew McConaughey plays a bus driver attempting to rescue a teacher and her class of 23 students in the Apple TV+ film "The Lost Bus," which premieres Oct. 3.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
Movie review: 'Naked Gun' lives up to legendary comedy heritage
WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns, Jey Uso fall to Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed
WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns, Jey Uso fall to Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed
San Sebastian Film Fest lineup includes Angelina Jolie fashion drama
San Sebastian Film Fest lineup includes Angelina Jolie fashion drama
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
Famous birthdays for July 30: Christopher Nolan, Terry Crews
Famous birthdays for July 30: Christopher Nolan, Terry Crews

Follow Us