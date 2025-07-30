Trending
July 30, 2025 / 10:34 AM

Jamie Lee Curtis recounts how she made 'Freakier Friday' happen

By Jessica Inman
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jamie Lee Curtis attends the SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis says she put in a call to Disney CEO Bob Iger upon realizing that Lindsay Lohan was old enough to play a mom in a sequel to their 2003 film Freaky Friday.

The actress, 66, discussed Freakier Friday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.

Curtis played Tess in the original feature, while a 15-year-old Lohan played her daughter Anna. The pair switched bodies in the movie, which strengthened the characters' relationship.

"I went around the world to promote Halloween and wherever I went in the world... people would say to me, you know, 'When are you going to make another Freaky Friday?' That's all they wanted to talk about," Curtis recounted.

"And I would be like oh well you know, soon, maybe at some point but you know Lindsay has to be old enough to be a mom of a 15-year-old because that's the only way you would make a sequel," she continued.

When she learned that Lohan was old enough to play the mother of a teenager, she called Iger and production began.

Lohan, 39, recently took to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the movie.

"So Anna is older now. She has a teenage daughter, and she's fallen in love with a guy who also has a teenage daughter. The two girls are in school together, they don't really get along. Tess is still micromanaging Anna a bit, and there's a swap that happens, and everyone has to learn a lesson," Lohan said.

The sequel also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer and Mark Harmon.

Freakier Friday hits theaters Aug. 8.

Lindsay Lohan's career: Hollywood, red carpets, fashion

Lindsay Lohan poses for pictures at the premiere of "Mean Girls" in New York City on April 23, 2004. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

