Trending
Movies
July 30, 2025 / 5:00 AM

Movie review: 'Sketch' exemplifies childlike magic and emotion

By Fred Topel
Share with X
A girl's drawings come to life in "Sketch," in theaters Aug. 6. Photo courtesy of Angel Studios
1 of 5 | A girl's drawings come to life in "Sketch," in theaters Aug. 6. Photo courtesy of Angel Studios

LOS ANGELES, July 30 (UPI) -- Sketch, in theaters Aug. 6, is a clever and poignant original family adventure. It delivers on magic and wonder but also imbues those elements with relevant themes.

The live-action film stars Bianca Belle as Amber, a young girl who draws pictures in a sketch book to express her emotions. When her notebook falls into a magical pond, her drawings come to life.

Amber and her brother, Jack (Kue Lawrence), live with their father, Taylor (Tony Hale). They're all grieving the death of Taylor's wife and the kids' mother, after which Amber's art turned more aggressive.

Using art to cope with emotions is a healthy practice. It is not a total cure, however, so the movie is a metaphor for that anger and sadness getting out.

Writer/director Seth Worley actually deals with children's feelings. Sketch does not pander to the characters or try to distract them like the cinematic equivalent of jangling keys.

Both the child and adult characters are forced through this crisis to talk about real issues, though the kids do it in a simple, childlike way that doesn't feel unrealistically mature.

Jack keeps trying to fix things, clearly a habit learned from his father, while Amber is begging them to just let her be emotional. Taylor's sister, Liz (D'Arcy Carden), forces him to admit he's suppressing his children's grief as well as his own.

Taylor is still pretty great as movie fathers go. He corrects himself immediately after he snaps due to the understandable exhaustion of being a single parent to two children.

Of course, the discovery of a pond that brings things to life leads the children to think of ways to bring their mother back. The idea is too logical to ignore, though it would be irresponsible for the film to literally undo a natural death.

Without spoiling the specifics, Worley has a solution to this that is both narratively satisfying and emotionally rewarding. The film is about accepting grief, not undoing it.

The movie is also a creative adventure. Worley keeps Amber's creatures mysterious at first, initially just showing the marks they leave on a window or their reflections as the characters see them for the first time.

When they fully appear, the creatures actually look unique from the usual spiny tentacle beings in most movies. They still have a papery texture like Amber's drawings even in three dimensions.

Amber and Jack, along with their classmate Bowman (Kalon Cox), come up with creative solutions like playing a lullaby to make a monster sleep. Knowing the magical properties of the pond, the trio continues to use creativity and ingenuity to solve problems.

The kids also get bona fide action hero moments, like Jack crawling under the seats of a bus before a monster gets in, or Amber and Bowman wielding weapons of their own design in hero poses.

Sketch works as an appealing kids movie because who wouldn't want to see their original artwork come to life? Beyond the whimsy, fantasy movies stand the test of time for their depth, and Sketch has depth to match its creativity.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' on DVD Sept. 9
Movies // 12 hours ago
'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' on DVD Sept. 9
July 29 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced the DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD release of "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" on Tuesday. The spinoff comes to those formats September 9.
Ethan Hawke is 'unemployable' Broadway lyricist in 'Blue Moon' trailer
Movies // 13 hours ago
Ethan Hawke is 'unemployable' Broadway lyricist in 'Blue Moon' trailer
July 29 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Classics released a trailer for "Blue Moon," starring Ethan Hawke as Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart facing the potential end of his career.
San Sebastian Film Fest lineup includes Angelina Jolie fashion drama
Movies // 13 hours ago
San Sebastian Film Fest lineup includes Angelina Jolie fashion drama
July 29 (UPI) -- The 73rd annual San Sebastián International Film Festival announced its competition lineup, including "Couture," a fashion drama starring Angelina Jolie.
Matthew McConaughey attempts rescue in 'Lost Bus' trailer
Movies // 13 hours ago
Matthew McConaughey attempts rescue in 'Lost Bus' trailer
July 29 (UPI) -- Matthew McConaughey plays a bus driver attempting to rescue a teacher and her class of 23 students in the Apple TV+ film "The Lost Bus," which premieres Oct. 3.
'Eternity' trailer finds Elizabeth Olsen in afterlife love triangle
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Eternity' trailer finds Elizabeth Olsen in afterlife love triangle
July 29 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Olsen finds herself in an afterlife love triangle with her two dead husbands in the film "Eternity," also starring Miles Teller and Callum Turner.
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
Movies // 19 hours ago
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
July 29 (UPI) -- "Naked Gun" stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson were among the cast members to attend the film's New York premiere Monday ahead of its release in theaters.
Lindsay Lohan plays guitar with Pink Slip in 'Freakier Friday'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Lindsay Lohan plays guitar with Pink Slip in 'Freakier Friday'
July 29 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan said she performs a more complicated guitar solo when Pink Slip reunites in "Freakier Friday." The actress teased the sequel on "Tonight."
Grande to star with De Niro, Stiller in 'Fockers' sequel
Movies // 1 day ago
Grande to star with De Niro, Stiller in 'Fockers' sequel
July 28 (UPI) -- Universal announced "Focker-in-Law," a new film in the "Meet the Parents" franchise, will release in theaters Nov. 25, 2026. Ariana Grande is confirmed to star.
'Der Tiger' anti-war film to screen in German theaters
Movies // 1 day ago
'Der Tiger' anti-war film to screen in German theaters
July 28 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is previewing "Der Tiger," a German anti-war film with a limited theater run beginning Sept. 18 and streaming on Prime Video this year.
Na'vi prepare for war in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Na'vi prepare for war in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer
July 28 (UPI) -- The first trailer for "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the third entry in James Cameron's film series, offered a look at a new tribe of Na'vi called the Ash People.

Trending Stories

Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson attend 'Naked Gun' premiere
WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns, Jey Uso fall to Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed
WWE 'Raw': Roman Reigns, Jey Uso fall to Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed
Movie review: 'Together' drags despite Brie, Franco commitment
Movie review: 'Together' drags despite Brie, Franco commitment
San Sebastian Film Fest lineup includes Angelina Jolie fashion drama
San Sebastian Film Fest lineup includes Angelina Jolie fashion drama
Dusty Slay gets creative with clean comedy in 'Wet Heat'
Dusty Slay gets creative with clean comedy in 'Wet Heat'

Follow Us